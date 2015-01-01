पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिल्मी अंदाज में लूट:बदमाशों ने युवक के गले पर टिकाया चाकू और रुपए लेकर हुए फरार, रायपुर पुलिस तलाश में जुटी

रायपुर15 मिनट पहले
तस्वीर तेलीबांधा थाने की है। यहीं की पुलिस इस केस की जांच कर रही है। चाकूबाजों के खिलाफ रायपुर की पुलिस का अभियान खटाई में न पड़ जाए।
  • शहर के लभांडी इलाके में हुई वारदात, तेलीबांधा थाने में दर्ज किया गया केस
  • 4 युवकों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम, पुलिस छेड़े हुए है चाकूबाजों के खिलाफ अभियान

छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश की राजधानी में आए दिन आपराधिक घटनाएं देखने को मिल रही हैं। अब लाभांडी में एक युवक लूट का शिकार हो गया। चाकू की नोक पर 4 बदमाशों ने इस घटना को अंजाम दिया और भागने में कामयाब रहे। इस घटना के शिकार युवक ने तेलीबांधा थाने में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है। उसका दावा है के वो उन बदमाशों को पहचान लेगा। युवक के बताए हुलिए के मुताबिक अब इस केस में पुलिस भी फरार युवकों की तलाश में है।

इस तरह दिया वारदात को अंजाम
एक प्राइवेट कंपनी में काम करने वाले दिलीप दिवाकर ने बताया कि मंगलवार की शाम वो लभांडी इलाके की शराब दुकान के पास अपने दोस्त संतराम का इंतजार कर रहा था। इसी बीच 4 युवक बाइक में सवार होकर वहां आ गए। उन्होंने दिवाकर को घेर लिया। एक लड़के ने अपने पास रखा धारदार चाकू निकाला और इसे दिवाकर की गर्दन पर टिका दिया। आरोपियों ने कहा कि उसके पास जितने रुपए हैं वो दे दे, वर्ना उसकी हत्या कर देंगे।

तभी अचानक दिवाकर ने खुद को छुड़ाने का प्रयास किया। इतने में बदमाशों ने उसे पीटना शुरू कर दिया। लात घूसों से चारों ने मिलकर युवक को पीटा इस वजह से उसके घुटने पर चोट भी आई है। बदमाशों ने दीवाकर की पेंट की जेब में रखे 4 हजार रुपए और आधार व वोटर कार्ड छीन लिए। दीवाकर ने मदद के लिए शोर मचाया तभी कुछ राहगीर वहां पहुंच गए।यह देखकर बदमाश वहां से भाग गए। मगर रुपए और दस्तावेज वो अपने साथ ही ले गए। अब इस मामले में पुलिस इलाके के कुछ निगरानी शुदा बदमाशों से पूछताछ कर लूट की घटना को अंजाम देने वालों का सुराग तलाश रही है।

