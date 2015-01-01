पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रायपुर की वारदात:खुद को कुंवारा बता कर बनाएं युवती से संबंध, फिर दे दिया धोखा, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया दुष्कर्म का केस

रायपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल और डीजीपी डीएम अवस्थी ने रेप के मामले में फौरन केस दर्ज करने और गिरफ्तारी के निर्देश दिए हैं। सिंंबॉलिक फोटो ।
  • संविदा में नौकरी कर रही युवती को फंसाया प्यार के जाल में
  • शादीशुदा प्रेमी के धोखे से तंग आकर युवती ने की शिकायत

रायपुर के सरस्वती नगर थाने में रेप का केस दर्ज किया गया है। आरोपी ने खुद को कुंवारा बताकर युवती को प्यार में फंसाया। मौका पाकर उसका फायदा उठाया और जब बात रिश्ते को बढ़ाने की आई तो युवती को ठुकरा दिया। इस मामले की शिकायत युवती ने इस साल मार्च में की थी। पुलिस ने जांच में सभी तथ्यों को सही पाया औब आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश की जा रही है। आरोपी प्राइवेट फर्म में काम करता ता है। युवती राजनांदगांव जिला प्रशासन में संविदा पर नौकरी करती है।

यह है पूरा मामला
राजनांदगांव की रहने वाली 24 साल की युवती साल 2016 में रायपुर में पढ़ाई करने आई थी। तब फेसबुक के जरिए उसकी जान-पहचान 32 साल के अजय चौरे से हुई। तब वह भी पढ़ाई कर रहा था। फेसबुक पर दोनों की चैटिंग होने लगी। युवती की तस्वीरों और पोस्ट पर युवक तारीफों के पुल बांधा करता था। युवती को भी उसकी बातें पसंद आने लगीं। धीरे-धीरे फेसबुक की यह बात-चीत फोन नंबर लेने-देने का जरिया बन गई। इसके बाद बातें फोन पर होने लगीं। युवक-युवती ने आपस में प्रेस का इजहार किया।

दोनों मिलने भी लगे। रायपुर से युवक राजनांदगांव सिर्फ युवती से मिलने के लिए जाया करता था । कुछ दिनों तक यह सिलसिला चला इसके बाद युवती भी रायपुर आने लगी। इस बीच मौका पाकर युवक, युवती को कोटा स्थित अपने फूफा के घर लेकर गया। यहां उसने युवती के साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाए। बाद में युवती ने यह कहा कि दोनों को शादी कर लेनी चाहिए। इस बात को युवक टाल गया। कुछ दिन बाद युवती को यह पता चला कि युवक पहले से ही शादीशुदा है। इसके बाद मामला पुलिस के पास पहुंचा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुजफ्फरपुर और सुपौल में मतदानकर्मी की मौत; 9 बजे तक 7.69% वोटिंग - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें