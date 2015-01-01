पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्त से फरार:रायपुर के बाल सुधार गृह से दो किशोर दीवार तोड़कर भागे, हत्या और दुष्कर्म के मामले में जशपुर और दुर्ग से लाए गए थे

रायपुर18 मिनट पहले
दोनों ही लड़के पिछले कुछ साल इन मामलों में पकड़े गए थे। पुलिस इन्हें जल्द ढूंढने का दावा कर रही है। सिंबॉलिक फोटो।
  • सेंटर की तरफ से माना पुलिस थाने में दर्ज करवाई गई एफआईआर
  • पुलिस कर रही लड़कों की तलाश, सुबह 4 बजे हुए फरार

रायपुर के माना कैंप स्थित बाल सुधार गृह से दो किशोर भाग निकले। इस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज कर पुलिस इनकी तलाश कर रही है। मामले में सेंटर की तरफ से पुलिस को दोनों के बारे में पूरी जानकारी दे दी गई है। पुलिस इन लड़कों को ढूंढने में लगी है। बाल सुधार गृह की सुरक्षा और निगरानी के तौर-तरीकों पर भी अब सवाल उठना शुरू हो चुके हैं।

माना पुलिस ने बताया कि दोनों ही लड़के अब बालिग हो चुके हैं। एक को भिलाई जीआरपी ने हत्या के मामले में यहां भेजा था तो दूसरा रेप के आरोप में जशपुर से यहां लाया गया था। सेंटर में सभी बच्चे और ये लड़के सो रहे थे। सुबह करीब 4 बजकर 50 मिनट पर यह दोनों दीवार को गोल आकार में तोड़कर भाग गए। अब इस मामले की जानकारी बाल आयोग और दोनों जिलों के पुलिस महकमे को दे दी गई है। पुलिस लड़कों के घर वालों से भी पूछताछ कर रही है।

