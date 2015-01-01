पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पत्नी की करतूत:रायपुर की महिला ने अपने पति को मिलने बुलाया फिर दोस्तों से करवा दी पिटाई

रायपुर22 मिनट पहले
तस्वीर रायपुर के आमानाका थाने की है। यहां की पुलिस इस मामले में छानबीन कर रही है।
  • शहर के आमानाका इलाके की घटना, पति ने परेशान होकर पत्नी के खिलाफ करवाई एफआईआर
  • आरोपी महिला और उसके साथियों की तलाश में पुलिस, शादी के बाद से हो रही थी अनबन

रायपुर शहर के टाटीबंध चौक पर बीती रात एक महिला ने अपने ही पति को पिटवा दिया। घायल अवस्था में युवक पुलिस थाने पहुंचा और अपनी पत्नी की करतूत के बारे में बताया। युवक की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है। इस मारपीट में युवक के सिर पर चोटें आई हैं। नजदीकी अस्पताल में उसका इलाज कराया जा रहा है।


इस वजह से बिगड़े हालात
पत्नी से परेशान शहर के निशिर जेठी गोंदवारा में रहते हैं। बीती रात इनकी पत्नी खुश्बू ने इन्हें फोन किया। बातों-बातों में दोनों के बीच विवाद हो गया। महिला ने पति को गालियां दी और बाद में टाटीबंध चौक मिलने के लिए बुलाया। निशिर के वहां पहुंचते ही महिला के दोस्तों अंग्रेज सिंह और अरुण सिंह ने उसे घेर लिया। महिला के दोस्त पहले से ही वहां मौजूद थे। दोनों ने निशिर को जान से मारने की धमकी दी। अंग्रेज सिंह ने निशिर पर डंडे से हमला कर दिया। युवक के कान के पास से खून बहने लगा। उसे इसी हाल में छोड़कर महिला और साथी भाग गए।

जानकारी के मुताबिक निशिर और खुश्बू की शादी को लगभग 3 साल हो चुके हैं। दोनों के बीच शुरुआत से ही अनबन हो रही थी। कुछ वक्त से महिला अपने पति से अलग रह रही थी। अब तक दोनों के बीच तलाक नहीं हुआ है, मगर महिला अपने किसी पुरुष साथी के साथ रह रही है। हर महीने खर्च देने को लेकर दोनों के बीच विवाद होता रहता है। पति भी अपनी पत्नी की करतूतों से परेशान होकर अब पुलिस से कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहा है।

