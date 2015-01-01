पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वेबसाइट से जारी है ठगी का खेल:रायपुर में OLX पर कार बेचने का झांसा देकर 1.25 लाख रुपए हड़पे; धोखा देने के लिए बिल्टी की कॉपी भी भेजी

रायपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर में OLX पर कार बेचने का झांसा देकर एक युवक से 1.25 लाख रुपए हड़प लिए।
  • राजेंद्र नगर क्षेत्र का मामला, 8 अक्टूबर को विज्ञापन देखकर किया था कॉल
  • हैदराबाद में होने का झांसा देकर किश्तों में रुपए खाते में ट्रांसफर कराए

छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर में ऑनलाइन ठगी का खेल जारी है। अब OLX पर कार बेचने का झांसा देकर एक युवक से 1.25 लाख रुपए हड़प लिए। शातिर ठग ने भरोसा जताने के लिए बिल्टी की कॉपी भी भेज दी और किश्तों में पूरे रुपए खाते में ट्रांसफर करा लिए। रुपए देने के बाद भी जब गाड़ी नहीं मिली तो युवक ने कॉल किया तो मोबाइल नंबर ही बंद हो गया। मामला राजेंद्र नगर थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, न्यू राजेंद्र नगर निवासी अश्वनी पांडेय ने 8 अक्टूबर को OLX पर स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार बेचने का विज्ञापन देखा था। इस पर उन्होंने विज्ञापन में दिए नंबर पर कॉल किया। कॉल रिसीव करने वाले ने खुद का नाम वीएस कृष्णा बताया साथ ही कार के बारे में जानकारी दी। आरोपी ने भरोसा जताने के लिए कार की फोटो भी वॉट्सऐप पर भेजी। पसंद आने पर अश्वनी ने डील फाइनल कर दी।

गाड़ी की बिल्टी वॉट्सऐप कर आर्मी कैंप में तैयार होने की बात कही
आरोपी ने हैदराबाद में होने की बात कहकर 5000 रुपए ट्रांसफर करए। एक घंटे बाद फिर कॉल किया और पूरी रकम मांगी। अश्वनी ने 30 हजार रुपए जमा किए। बाकी रकम बाद में देने को कहा। अगले दिन आरोपी ने गाड़ी की बिल्टी वॉट्सऐप की और कहा कि आर्मी कैंप में तैयार है। बिल देखकर अश्वनी ने 90 हजार रुपए किश्तों में ट्रांसफर कर दिए। इसके बाद न गाड़ी मिली और न मोबाइल नंबर लग रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें