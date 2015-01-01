पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मर्डर केस का खुलासा:घरवालों से छिपकर रीवा से रायपुर आई महिला, पति से हुआ विवाद तो हत्या कर भागी

रायपुर12 मिनट पहले
रायपुर के सरोना में कमरे में मिले शव को लेकर पुलिस ने उसकी पत्नी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। हत्या के बाद पत्नी कंचन ने उसका मोबाइल अपने पास रख लिया और मकान को बाहर से ताला लगाकर भाग गई थी।
  • डीडी नगर क्षेत्र में सरोना के BSUP कॉलोनी के मकान में हुए हत्याकांड का खुलासा
  • 2 दिन के अंदर आरोपी पत्नी को पुलिस और साइबर सेल की टीम ने गिरफ्तार किया

रायपुर के सरोना स्थित BSUP कॉलोनी में 2 दिन पहले हुए हत्याकांड का पुलिस ने खुलासा कर दिया है। पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी मृतक की पत्नी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पूछताछ में पता चला है कि महिला ने अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर पति को मौत के घाट उतार दिया और फिर रायपुर से रीवा भाग गई। फिलहाल, मामले में एक अन्य आरोपी (महिला के साथी) की तलाश जारी है।

रुपयों के लिए पति झगड़ने लगी। गुस्साए विनय ने कंचन से उसकी सोने की चेन और रुपए मांगे इस बात को लेकर दोनों के बीच विवाद बढ़ गया।
दो दिन पहले डीडी नगर क्षेत्र में सरोना स्थित मकान में विनय चंद्र शुक्ला का शव मिला था। इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को विनय की भतीजी हर्षिता ने दी थी। उसने बताया था कि विनय की पत्नी कंचन ने रीवा से उसे कॉल किया था और विनय के मकान में बेहोश पड़े होने की सूचना दी थी। जब पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो विनय की मौत हो चुकी थी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को रीवा से कंचन को रायपुर बुलाया।

विनय और उसकी पत्नी के बीच ठीक नहीं थे संबंध
हर्षिता ने पुलिस को बताया था कि विनय और कंचन के बीच आपसी संबंध ठीक नहीं थे। आसपास पूछताछ में यह भी पता चला कि 8 दिसंबर को एक महिला और एक युवक विनय से मिलने आए थे। जिस शोरूम में विनय काम करता था, वहां से भी पता चला कि वह 8 दिसंबर को दफ्तर से जल्दी चला गया था। जबकि कंचन इससे इनकार करती रही कि वह रायपुर आई भी थी।

रुपयों और गहनों को लेकर हुआ था पति-पत्नी के बीच झगड़ा
कॉल डिटेल से पता चला कि कंचन घटना वाले दिन रायपुर में थी। पूछताछ में उसने बताया कि परिवार वालों को बिना बताए वह अपने एक साथी हरिओम कुशवाहा के साथ रायपुर आई थी। इसकी जानकारी विनय को भी नहीं थी। यहां रुपयों के लिए पति झगड़ने लगी। गुस्साए विनय ने कंचन से उसकी सोने की चेन और रुपए मांगे इस बात को लेकर दोनों के बीच विवाद बढ़ गया।

दीवार पर सिर पटक कर मार डाला
विनय ने कंचन का गला पकड़ लिया। यह देखकर हरिओम ने विनय पर हमला कर दिया। कंचन ने भी अपने पति को धक्का मारा तो वह पास ही पड़ी खाट से टकरा कर चोटिल हो गया। दोबारा उठकर विनय ने हमला करने का प्रयास किया तो कंचन और हरिओम ने मिलकर उसका सिर दीवार से टकरा दिया। इससे विनय बेहोश होकर गिर पड़ा। काफी खून बहने से उसकी मौत हो गई।

महिला का साथी अभी भी फरार
विनय की मौत के बाद हरिओम और कंचन घबरा गए। कंचन ने उसका मोबाइल अपने पास रख लिया और मकान में बाहर से ताला लगाकर भाग गई। बिलासपुर के रास्ते होते हुए हरिओम के साथ रीवा चली गई। 10 दिसंबर को कंचन ने खुद विनय की भतीजी हर्षिता को फोन किया और उसके बेहोश होने की जानकारी दी। इस मामले में कंचन का साथी हरिओम कुशवाहा फिलहाल फरार है।

