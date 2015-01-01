पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायपुर नगर निगम:सामान्य सभा में पार्षद ने उठाया  सांड और कुत्ते का मुद्दा, इनकी बातें सुन हंस पड़े सभी पार्षद, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

रायपुर25 मिनट पहले
फोटो नगर निगम सामान्य सभा हॉल की है। पार्षद अमर बंसल की बातें सुनकर कुछ देर के लिए सियासी माहौल ठहाकों से लबरेज नजर आया।
  • स्वामी आत्मानंद वार्ड के पार्षद अमर बंसल की मजेदार स्पीच
  • कहा- कुत्तों को काटने का सर्टिफिकेट दे रहा नगर निगम

रायपुर नगर निगम की सामान्य सभा शुक्रवार को आयोजित की गई थी। इस दौरान शहर के पार्षदों ने मूलभूत समस्याओं से जुड़े कई मुद्दे उठाए। आत्मानंद वार्ड के पार्षद अमर बंसल अपनी जगह पर खड़े हुए और कहा- महोदय सांड और कुत्ता..., इतना सुनते ही सभी पार्षद और सभापति हंस पड़े। इस मजेदार बातचीत का वीडियो अब सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हो रहा है। बंसल ने आगे कहा कि पूरा शहर इन दोनों से परेशान है। शिकायत पर डॉग कैचर कुत्तों को पकड़कर ले जाते हैं और नसबंदी के बाद वहीं छोड़ देते हैं। यह देखकर कुत्ता भी कहता है लो मैं फिर आ गया। जैसे नगर निगम कुत्ते को काटने का सर्टिफिकेट बांट रहा हो। आवारा कुत्ते रोज लोगों को काट रहे हैं।

पार्षद की बातें सुनकर सभी सदस्य हंस रहे थे, इस पर बंसल ने कहा कि हंसने की बात नहीं है जब आपको कुत्ता काटेगा और 14-14 इंजेक्शन लगेगा तब पता चलेगा। पीछे से किसी ने कहा कि अब दो ही इंजेक्शन लगते हैं। अमर बंसल विडियों में कहते दिख रहे हैं कि जब समस्या लेकर निगम आयुक्त के पास जाते हैं तो वो कह देते हैं, हम क्या करें। मेरे वार्ड के सफाई कर्मियों की ड्यूटी कोविड अस्पताल में लगा दी जाती है। मेरे ही वार्ड से लोगों को क्यों ले लिया जाता है। पूरे शहर की आत्मा क्या आत्मानंद वार्ड में फंसी है। अमर बंसल निर्दलीय हैं, इस पर किसी ने पीछे से कहा कि आप बीच में हैं इसलिए ऐसा हो रहा है, किसी एक तरफ आ जाइए तो ऐसा नहीं होगा...इसके बाद फिर से हॉल में ठहाके गूंज पड़े।

लोगों को मिलेंगी यह सुविधाएं
सामान्य सभा में शहर के कुछ नए प्रोजेक्ट को मंजूरी मिली, जिन पर अब काम होना है। शहर के करीब 85 किलोमीटर टू लेन, फोर लेन और उससे ज्यादा चौड़ी सड़कों पर झाड़ू मशीनों से लगाई जाएगी। इसके लिए 46 करोड़ 57 लाख खर्च किए जाएंगे।

सामान्य सभा में निगम मुख्यालय का नाम भी राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के नाम पर गांधी सदन करने का निर्णय लेने के साथ ही 30 एजेंडे पास किए गए।

सभा के दूसरे बड़े एजेंडे में 18.16 करोड़ की लागत से सरोना में रखे हुए लाखों टन कचरे को नष्ट करने के लिए आरएफपी जारी करने और टेंडर बुलाने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी गई।

सभा में निगम की अलग-अलग योजनाओं में खाली दुकानों के लिए जारी किए गए टेंडरों की स्वीकृति का प्रस्ताव भी मंजूर किया गया।

स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों और शहर के महापुरुषों के नाम पर शहर की प्रमुख सड़कों और चौराहों के नामकरण के 18 प्रस्ताव लाए गए। ये सभी पास हो गए।

