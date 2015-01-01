पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायपुर में बड़ा हादसा:कपड़े की दुकान में लगी आग, दमकल की दो गाड़ियां काबू पाने में जुटी; शॉर्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा कारण

रायपुर4 मिनट पहले
तस्वीर रायपुर की है। आग लगने की वजह से पूरे कपड़ा मार्केट में अफरा तफरी मच गई।

रायपुर के पंडरी इलाके में गुरुवार दोपहर एक कपड़े की दुकान में आग लग गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने दुकान के ऊपरी हिस्से से धुआं निकलता देखा। कारोबारी और ग्राहक दुकान छोड़कर भागे। इसके बाद दमकल विभाग और पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी गई। फिलहाल, फायर ब्रिगेड की दो गाड़ियां आग पर काबू पाने में जुटी हुई है।

बताया जा रहा है कि पंडरी इलाके में टेक्सटाइल मार्केट हैै। यहां के गेट नंबर दो के पास स्थित नेशनल टेक्सटाइल में अचानक आग लग गई। थोड़ी ही देर में आग ने भीषण रूप ले लिया। दुकान के ऊपर और निचले के फ्लोर पर आग से लाखों रुपए के नुकसान की आशंका जतायी जा रही है। फिलहाल, आग बुझाने की कोशिश जारी है। काबू पाए जाने के बाद नुकसान का आकलन किया जा सकेगा।

तस्वीर पंडरी के कपड़ा मार्केट की है। संकरी गलियों की वजह से फायर टीम को भी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।
आसपास के दुकानदारों ने निकाला अपना सामान

आग लगने के बाद नेशनल टेक्सटाइल दुकान के आसपास मौजूद दुकानदारों ने एहतियातन दुकान से सामान बाहर निकाल लिया। हालांकि किसी और दूसरे दुकान में आग के फैलने की कोई सूचना नहीं है। साथ ही मार्केट में मौजूद किसी के भी हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है। वहीं, आग का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है।

