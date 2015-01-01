पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायपुर का मामला:बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने के फिराक में था बदमाश, पुलिस ने देशी कट्‌टे और गोली के साथ पकड़ा

रायपुर22 मिनट पहले
फोटो रायपुर की है। आरोपी के खिलाफ पुराना आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड है, इस केस में कुछ और जानकारियां जल्द ही सामने आ सकती हैं।
  • आरोपी कट्‌टा कहां से लेकर आया और क्या था इसका प्लान पूछताछ कर रही पुलिस
  • सायबर सेल की टीम को मुखबीर से मिली थी सूचना, आरोपी के खिलाफ पहले से कई केस दर्ज

रायपुर पुलिस ने एक बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया है। इसके पास से कट्‌टा और एक गोली मिली है। पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े इस शख्स का नाम रमेश महानंद है। पुलिस का दावा है कि आरोपी किसी बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देने की प्लानिंग में था। इससे पूछताछ की जा रही है। यह भी पता किया जा रहा है कि इसके पास हथियार कहां से आए। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक आरोपी के खिलाफ थाना खम्हारडीह, पंडरी सहित रायपुर के कई थानों में है दर्जनों केस दर्ज हैं।

फोटो आरोपी से बरामद किए गए कट्‌टे की है।
सायबर सेल की टीम को इनपुट मिला था कि एक व्यक्ति कट्टा लिए घूम रहा है। टीम ने इस खबर को पुख्ता किया कि व्यक्ति रमेश महानंद है जो कि थाना खम्हारडीह का निगरानी शुदा बदमाश है। मोवा ओवर ब्रिज के पास से इसे गिरफ्तार किया गया। आरोपी खम्हारडीह का ही रहने वाला है। पुलिस को अंदेशा है कि त्योहार की वजह से कुछ लोगों से वसूली या धमकाने के लिए इसने कट्‌टा अपने पास रखा होगा। इस मामले में जल्द और खुलासे होने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है।

