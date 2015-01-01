पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शांति भंग करने की कोशिश:विश्व हिंदू परिषद के लिए अपशब्द कहने का मामला, रायपुर पुलिस ने एक युवक के खिलाफ दर्ज किया केस

रायपुर15 मिनट पहले
पुलिस इस केस में सायबर टीम की भी मदद ले रही है, जल्द ही आरोपी तक पहुंचने का दावा किया जा रहा है।
  • सोशल मीडिया के जरिए माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश
  • पुलिस कर रही मामले की जांच और आरोपी की तलाश

रायपुर शहर में त्योहारी माहौल है, इस माहौल को बिगाड़ने की साजिश रची जा रही है। पुलिस ने ऐसे ही एक युवक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। मामला सिविल लाइंस थाना इलाके का है। इस केस में शिकायत विश्व हिदु परिषद और बजरंग दल की तरफ से की गई है। मामले में आरोपी फाजिल एमएफ खान पर आरोप है कि इसने इन संगठनों के लिए आपत्ति जनक भाषा और गालियों का प्रयोग किया है। युवक ने ऐसा क्यों किया इसकी जांच जारी है।

शिकायत करने वाले रवि वाधवानी ने बताया कि वो विश्व हिन्दू परिषद बजरंग दल रायपुर ईकाई के जिला संयोजक के पद पर काम करते हैं। फाजिल एम.एफ. खान ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम आईडी पर हमारे संगठन लेकर अपशब्द का इस्तेमाल किया। यह पोस्ट वायरल हो गई। इससे शांति व्यवस्था के भंग होने के आसार हैं। पुलिस ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए केस की छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। दूसरी तरफ संगठन से जुड़े लोगों ने कहा है कि 24 घंट के भीतर आरोपी के खिलाफ ठोस कार्रवाई ना होने की स्थिति में विरोध प्रदर्शन किए जाएंगे।

