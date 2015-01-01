पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायपुर में हत्या:महिला के सिर पर वजनी पत्थर मारकर ले ली जान, रेलवे ट्रैक के पास लाश फेंक कर भागा आरोपी

रायपुर23 मिनट पहले
महिला की हत्या का शक उसके किसी रिश्तेदार पर जताया जा रहा है। पुलिस सभी से पूछताछ कर रही है। सिंबॉलिक फोटो।
  • सरस्वती नगर पुलिस कर रही केस की जांच
  • महिला पिछले कुछ दिनों से रह रही थी पति से अलग

रायपुर में एक महिला की हत्या कर दी गई। सरस्वती नगर पुलिस इस केस की छानबीन कर रही है। महिला का शव आमानाका ब्रिज के पास बने रेलवे ट्रैक के किनारे मिली है। शनिवार की दोपहर कुछ लोगों की नजर शव पर पड़ी तब जानकारी पुलिस के पास पहुंची। घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया कि लाश की हालत देखकर साफ है कि इसकी हत्या की गई है। महिला के सिर पर वजनी पत्थर से वार करके उसे कुचलने की कोशिश की गई।

घटना देर रात या शनिवार की सुबह-सुबह होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। पुलिस को जानकारी मिली की महिला का नाम काली बाई नायक था। 42 साल की काली मोतीलाल नगर में पति के साथ रहती थी। इसका पति तीरथ खाना बनाने का काम करता है। महिला पिछले 7-8 दिनों से पति से अगल रह रही थी। प्लास्टिक या कचरे बीनकर इन्हें बेचा करती थी और शराब पीया करती थी। महिला के परिजन और पति से पूछताछ की जा रही है। पुलिस ने क्षेत्र में एक्टिव मुखबिरों को भी जानकारी जुटाने के काम में लगाया है ताकि हत्या के पीछे किसका हाथ है पता चल सके।

