भास्कर खबर का असर:आरडीए जुलाई-19 से पहले की बुकिंग कैंसिल होने पर भी लौटाएगा 90% राशि

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • जुलाई-19 के बाद बुक करनेवालों को भी कैंसिलेशन में राहत देने का प्रस्ताव राज्य को

रायपुर विकास प्राधिकरण (आरडीए) 19 जुलाई 2019 से पहले बुकिंग कराने वालों को बुकिंग कैंसिल कराने पर पहले की तरह पंजीयन राशि का 90 प्रतिशत लौटाएगा। आरडीए के संचालक मंडल ने इसी तारीख की बैठक में बुकिंग कैंसिल करने पर पंजीयन राशि जब्त करने का फैसला लिया था। दैनिक भास्कर ने फैसले की कापी हासिल की, जिसमें स्पष्ट लिखा है कि भविष्य में होने वाले पंजीयनों पर यह नियम लागू होगा। आरडीए से जुड़े अफसरों का कहना है कि पहले की तरह 90 प्रतिशत राशि लौटाने के संबंध में राज्य शासन को प्रस्ताव तैयार कर भेजा जा रहा है। आरडीए के संचालक मंडल का निर्णय बाद में होने वाले पंजीयनों पर लागू होगा, लेकिन प्राधिकरण के अफसर नई-पुरानी सभी बुकिंग पर पंजीयन राशि राजसात कर रहा है। इस फैसले से लोगों में काफी आक्रोश है। गुरुवार को दैनिक भास्कर ने संचालक मंडल में लिए गए फैसले का अध्ययन किया। इसमें कहा गया है कि बुकिंग के आधार पर आरडीए मकान या आवास निर्माण शुरू कर देता है। इस दौरान बुकिंग कैंसिल होने के बाद भी निर्माण पूरा करना पड़ता है। इससे पैसे की दिक्कत खड़ी होती है। इसलिए पंजीयन राशि राजसात किया जाना है। हालांकि यह भी स्पष्ट किया गया है कि बैठक के बाद भविष्य में होने वाले पंजीयन पर यह नियम लागू होगा। चेयरमैन सुभाष धुप्पड़ ने कहा कि हम 2019 से पहले के पंजीयनों वालों का पैसा लौटा रहे हैं। बाद वालों के लिए शासन से जल्द ही निर्देश लिए जाएंगे कि बुकिंग कैंसिल करने पर क्या उन्हें भी 90 प्रतिशत पैसे लौटा दिए जाएं।

आरडीए-बोर्ड के लिए जरूरी नहीं
हाउसिंग से जुड़े लोगों का कहना है कि रेरा का आदेश बिल्डरों को नुकसान से बचाने के लिए है। दरअसल कोई भी बिल्डर या कालोनाइजर बुकिंग के आधार पर ही प्रोजेक्ट आगे बढ़ाता है। इस बीच यदि बुकिंग कैंसिल हो जाए तो उनकी प्लानिंग बिगड़ जाती है। इसके बावजूद ज्यादातर बिल्डर लोगों की पूरी की पूरी पंजीयन राशि जब्त नहीं करते। 20, 30 और अधिकतम 50 फीसदी तक रकम जब्त की जाती है। जानकारों का कहना है कि आरडीए और हाउसिंग बोर्ड जैसी एजेंसियों को ऐसा नियम लागू नहीं करना चाहिए। क्योंकि वे लोगों के हित में काम करते हैं। राज्य सरकार से उन्हें मदद मिलती है। बड़े प्रोजेक्ट्स के लिए शासन से जमीनें मिलती हैं। आरडीए ने कमल विहार और इंद्रप्रस्त जैसी कालोनियों के लिए लोगों से लैंड पुलिंग के आधार पर जमीनें लीं।

हाउसिंग बोर्ड में 50 प्रतिशत जब्त
पंजीयन राशि जब्त करने का पूरा मामला छत्तीसगढ़ में रेरा (रियल एस्टेट रेग्युलेटरी अथारिटी) लागू होने के बाद आया है। रेरा ने बिल्डरों के हित में फैसला करते हुए एक आदेश जारी किया कि ग्राहक की ओर से बुकिंग कैंसिल कराए जाने पर बिल्डर, कालोनाइजर या आवास निर्माण एजेंसियां चाहे तो पंजीयन राशि जब्त कर सकती हैं। यह अनिवार्य नहीं था। एजेंसियों को सिर्फ विकल्प दिया गया था। छत्तीसगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने बोर्ड मीटिंग में 50 फीसदी रकम जब्त करने का फैसला किया, जबकि आरडीए ने पूरी रकम राजसात करने का निर्णय लिया।

