मोवा तालाब की दीवार फूटने का खतरा:रीटेनिंग वाॅल लीक, कई जगह से झरने, बारिश खत्म होने से पहले ही लीक होने लगा था तालाब

रायपुर । संदीप राजवाड़ेएक घंटा पहले
मोवा तालाब रीटेनिंग वॉल में कई जगह से इसी तरह दिनभर बहता है पानी।
मोवा तालाब रीटेनिंग वॉल में कई जगह से इसी तरह दिनभर बहता है पानी।
  • लोगों की शिकायत पर निगम को भेजा गया मरम्मत का प्रस्ताव

घनी बस्ती के बीच और विधानसभा रोड से लगे मोवा तालाब की रीटेनिंग वाले के कभी भी फूटने का खतरा हो गया है। तालाब का सड़क से लगा हुआ पार यानी रीटेनिंग वाॅल इतनी जर्जर हो गई कि आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा जगह से पानी झरने की तरह फूट रहा है। तालाब के चारों ओर पांच सौ से ज्यादा मकान हैं, जिनमें 2 हजार से ज्यादा लोग रहते हैं लेकिन दुकानें ज्यादा हैं। यही नहीं, तालाब से लगी मेन रोड के दूसरी ओर भी घनी आबादी है। लोगों ने बताया कि बारिश के आखिरी दौर यानी सितंबर से लीकेज ज्यादा नजर आ रहे हैं। एक-दो छेद तो ऐसे हैं, जहां से तालाब का पानी फोर्स के साथ निकलकर सड़क किनारे बनी नाली में बह रहा है। तालाब की रीटेनिंग वाॅल कब बनी, इसका रिकार्ड जोन दफ्तर में नहीं है। हालांकि जानकार लोगों ने बताया कि राजधानी बनने के बाद इस सड़क को विधानसभा रोड के रूप में डेवलप किया गया था। तालाब का पार तभी यानी 20 साल पहले बना है।

मोवा तालाब लगभग 3 एकड़ में है और यह सबसे अलग इसलिए भी है क्योंकि इसका लेवल सड़क से ऊपर नजर आता है। निगम के कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि अधिकांश जगह इस तालाब की गहराई 6-7 फीट और कहीं-कहीं 10 फीट से भी ज्यादा है। बारिश में यह तालाब कभी-कभी ओवरफ्लो भी होता रहा है, लेकिन इतना पानी नहीं आया जिससे बाहर कोई नुकसान हुआ हो। तालाब की जो रीटेनिंग वाॅल जर्जर और लीक हुई है, वह लगभग तालाब के पार के ऊपर लगभग एक फीट ऊंची है। पानी का लेवल उसकी पूरी ऊंचाई तक है। इसी दीवार के निचले हिस्से फूटे हैं और कई जगह झरने की तरह पानी निकल रहा है।

तालाब संवारने के हर प्रोजेक्ट में शामिल, फिर भी वैसा ही
राजधानी में पिछले एक दशक से तालाब सौंदर्यीकरण योजनाएं जोरों पर हैं। हर बार जिन तालाबों को संवारने का प्लान बनता है और सूची जारी होती है, मोवा तालाब सभी में रहता है। नगर निगम तथा सरकारी एजेंसियों ने तेलीबांधा समेत 2014-15 में शहर के डेढ़ दर्जन तालाबों को संवारने के लिए 16 करोड़ रुपए का प्रोजेक्ट बनाया था। इनमें कटोरा तालाब, महाराजबंध तालाब, कंकाली तालाब, रमसगरी तालाब, व्यास तालाब, करबला तालाब, नरैय्या तालाब, आमापारा तालाब, गोराही तालाब, रायपुरा तालाब और बोरिया तालाब के साथ मोवा तालाब भी शामिल था। सारे तालाब प्रशासन ने कार्पोरेट सोशल रिस्पांसिबिलिटी के तहत गोद लिए थे। कुछ तालाब संवर गए, लेकिन इसका नंबर नहीं अाया। तीन साल पहले शहर के 44 तालाबों को संवारने की योजना बनी, उसमें मोवा तालाब का नाम प्रमुखता से था। लेकिन तब भी कोई काम नहीं हुआ।

93 लाख का प्रस्ताव भेजा 1 माह से मंजूरी का इंतजार
जोन-9 के अफसरों ने बताया कि तालाब की नए सिरे से बाउंड्रीवाॅल और मरम्मत के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाया गया। चारों ओर फेसिंग के साथ पाथवे, घेराव, बाउंड्रीवॉल व लाइटिंग की जानी है। करीब 93 लाख का यह प्रोजेक्ट महीनेभर से निगम में पड़ा है। अब निगम के अपर आयुक्त पुलक भट्टाचार्य ने बताया कि फाइल स्मार्ट सिटी भेजी जाएगी।

सीधी बात
द्रौपदी हेमंत पटेल, पार्षद-डा. अंबेडकर वार्ड
सवाल - मोवा तालाब की जर्जर रीटेनिंग वाॅल के कारण तालाब फूटने का खतरा होने लगा है?
जवाब- तालाब में लीकेज की शिकायतें हैं। देखा भी है, लेकिन तालाब फूटेगा ऐसा नहीं लगता।
सवाल - शिकायतें काफी दिन से हैं। अब तक निगम अमले ने इस पर ध्यान क्यों नहीं दिया?
जवाब- हम लोग देख चुके हैं। 20 साल पुरानी दीवार में जितने गैप हैं, उन्हें कंक्रीट से भर देंगे।
सवाल - मामला तालाब के संवर्धन का भी है। इसके लिए आप लोगों ने अब तक क्या किया?
जवाब- इसे संवारने के लिए कुछ हफ्ते पहले प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजा है। मंजूर होते ही इसे ठीक करेंगे।

