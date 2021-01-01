पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदली भूमिका:कांग्रेस नेताओं को अब सैल्यूट नहीं करेंगे सेवादल कार्यकर्ता, वर्दी में पैर छूने की भी मनाही

रायपुर13 मिनट पहले
सेवादल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष लालजी भाई देसाई ने प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी की बैठक में भावी रणनीति और बदलावों पर व्यापक चर्चा की है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • कांग्रेस सेवादल की प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी में बनी प्रशिक्षण की रूपरेखा
  • सेरिमोनियल गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर ही हो सकेगा, वर्दी पहले ही बदल चुकी

कांग्रेस सेवादल की भूमिका में बदलाव होने लगा है। प्रदेश कांग्रेस मुख्यालय राजीव भवन में हुई सेवादल प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी की बैठक में प्रशिक्षण और संगठन विस्तार पर जोर रहा। कांग्रेस सेवा दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष लालजी भाई देसाई ने कहा- अब सेवादल का कार्यकर्ता किसी नेता को सैल्यूट नहीं करेगा। वर्दी में पैर छूने की भी मनाही होगी।

उन्होंने कहा, अब सेवादल का कार्यकर्ता राष्ट्रीय ध्वज और अधिवेशनों में सेरिमोनियल गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर के अलावा किसी को सैल्यूट नहीं करेगा। संगठन में युवाओं को जोड़ने के लिए वर्दी में पहले ही व्यापक बदलाव कर दिए गए हैं। देसाई ने कहा, अब हमारी भूमिका जनता के लिए उनके बीच काम करने वाले संगठन की होगी। सेवादल अब जनता के मुद्दे उठाएगा। इसके लिए अब कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रशिक्षण और संगठन के विस्तार पर जोर रहेगा।

अभी तक कांग्रेस में सेवादल की भूमिका सेरिमोनियल ही थी। किसी बड़े आयोजन में सेवादल के कार्यकर्ताओं को व्यवस्था में लगाया जाता था। उन्हें बैठक व्यवस्था करने से समारोह स्थल की सुरक्षा संभालने आदि की जिम्मेदारी दी जाती रही है। इसके अलावा समारोह स्थल पर उन्हें खड़ा कर दिया जाता था जो आते-जाते वरिष्ठ नेताओं को सैल्यूट करते थे। राहुल गांधी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बनने के बाद इन परम्पराओं में बदलाव शुरू हुआ, जो अब तक जारी है।

किसान आंदोलन में जुटेगा पूरा संगठन

लालजी भाई देसाई ने कहा- नरेन्द्र मोदी की सरकार में किसानों, मजदूरों, गरीबों के आंदोलनों को कुचलने का प्रयास हो रहा है। नरेन्द्र मोदी व अमित शाह मिलकर खतरनाक खेल खेल रहे हैं। इन हालात में सेवादल की क्या भूमिका होगी उसको जल्दी ही देश भर में लगने वाले प्रशिक्षण शिविरों में तय कर लिया जाएगा। छत्तीसगढ़ में यह प्रशिक्षण मार्च के दूसरे सप्ताह में आयोजित होगा।

कांग्रेस सेवादल स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के दौरान ही कांग्रेस का महत्वपूर्ण आनुषांगिक संगठन रहा है।
हर गांव में झंडा वंदन करने का लक्ष्य

कांग्रेस सेवा दल के प्रदेश संगठन अरुण ताम्रकार ने बताया, प्रदेश में इस समय 13600 स्वयंसेवक हैं। ब्लॉक स्तर तक संगठन है। अब इनको बूथ स्तर तक ले जाना है। हम प्रत्येक महीने के आखिरी रविवार को राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराकर गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर देते हैं। कोशिश है कि यह झंडा वंदन प्रत्येक गांव में हो। 2023 में कांग्रेस सेवादल अपने 100 साल पूरा कर लेगा। शताब्दी समारोह तक प्रत्येक गांव तक पहुंच बनाने का लक्ष्य तय हुआ है।

