लापरवाही:सड़क पर खोले शोरूम, नई पार्किंग नहीं बनाई, पंडरी मार्केट की सड़कों पर अभी से जाम शुरू

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पंडरी कपड़ा मार्केट मेन राेड पर अवैध पार्किंग से जाम।
  • मेन रोड पर नियमों के खिलाफ खुली दुकानों से बड़ी दिक्कत, जाम भी यहीं

पंडरी थोक कपड़ा बाजार में इस साल भी दिवाली की खरीदी करने पहुंचे लोग नियमों के खिलाफ सड़क पर खुली 70 दुकानों की वजह से परेशान होंगे। मेन रोड पर ही खुलीं इन दुकानों दुकानों के सामने गाड़ियों की पार्किंग के कारण ट्रैफिक अभी से फंसने लगा है। यही रास्ता देवेंद्रनगर और पंडरी से आने-जाने वालों का भी है, इसलिए दिक्कत और बढ़ गई है। इस बाजार में पार्किंग की कमी पिछले 5 साल से बड़ा मुद्दा रहा है। तकरीबन हर जनप्रतिनिधि ने इस कमी को स्वीकार करते हुए पार्किंग बनाने की पहल भी की, लेकिन अब तक नई पार्किंग डेवलप नहीं की जा सकी है। पंडरी का ट्रैफिक सिस्टम सुधारने के लिए पूर्व महापौर प्रमोद दुबे के कार्यकाल में बड़े फैसले लिए गए थे, लेकिन इन पर कभी कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। दरअसल आरडीए ने 1978 में टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग से जो नक्शा पास कराया था उसमें किसी भी दुकान का शटर सड़क की ओर नहीं है। सभी दुकानों में प्रवेश बाजार के अंदर जाने के बाद ही किया जा सकता है। बाद में दुकानदारों ने अपनी सहूलियत से बाजार के अंदर और मुख्य सड़क के बाहर दोनों ओर से मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार बना लिया। लेकिन इनमें 70 से ज्यादा कारोबारियों ने अपनी दुकानों के दरवाजे बाजार और सड़क दोनों ओर खोल लिए। इससे वहां का ट्रैफिक ऐसा अव्यवस्थित हुआ कि अब तक सुधर नहीं पाया है।

केवल एक बड़ी पार्किंग
पंडरी कपड़ा बाजार के अंदर केवल एक बड़ी पार्किंग है जिसमें दुकानदार और उनके कर्मचारी अपनी गाड़ियां खड़ी कर देते हैं। इसके बाद ग्राहकों को मजबूरी में गाड़ियां सड़क पर ही खड़ी करनी पड़ती है। इस वजह से पूरे समय वहां जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। खासतौर पर शाम के समय यहां दिक्कत बढ़ने लगी है। यही नहीं, पंडरी थोक कपड़ा मार्केट की सड़क पंडरी बस स्टैंड और मोवा चौक से भी जुड़ी है। औसतन एक दिन में 20 हजार से ज्यादा लोग केवल बाजार की दुकानों में आते हैं। पंडरी बस स्टैंड की बसें भी यहीं से गुजरती हैं। मोवा की ओर से आने वाला ट्रैफिक ओवरब्रिज से उतरकर सीधे लोधी चौक ट्रैफिक सिग्नल में रुकता है, फिर पंडरी मार्केट का सिग्नल है। इसलिए यह तिराहा भी बेहद व्यस्त है।

दो साल पहले संयुक्त सर्वे के ये फैसले भी लागू नहीं
पंडरी थोक कपड़ा बाजार के ठीक सामने आरडीए की 1.25 एकड़ जमीन है। यहां अभी निगम और कारोबारी कचरा डंप कर रहे हैं। जमीन खाली होती है तो सैकड़ों गाड़ियां एक साथ खड़ी हो सकती हैं।
सिटी सेंटर मॉल से लगे हाट बाजार में स्थायी बाजार नहीं लगता। यहां समय-समय पर कार्यक्रम होते हैं। इसे आम दिनों में पार्किंग के लिए खोल दिया जाए तो बाजार में गाड़ियां का प्रवेश कम हो सकेगा।
महालक्ष्मी क्लॉथ मार्केट की दुकानों से 14 फीट दूर बाउंड्रीवॉल बनाई गई है। इस दीवार को तोड़ने पर यहां भी खाली जमीन मिल जाएगी। इससे एक समय में 250 कारें और 500 से ज्यादा बाइक खड़ी होंगी।
पंडरी थोक कपड़ा बाजार से दुर्गा नगर बस्ती लगी हुई है। बस्ती वालों का व्यवस्थापन कर उन्हें दूसरी जगह शिफ्ट किया जाता है तो बस्ती की खाली जमीन पर गाड़ियों की पार्किंग की जा सकती है।

इस बार भी वैकल्पिक उपाय
"पंडरी कपड़ा कारोबारियों के विवाद पर अदालत के आदेश से काम कर रहे हैं। आरडीए ने बाजार को व्यवस्थित करने के लिए जगह नहीं दी है। विकल्प तलाशे जा रहे हैं।"
-एजाज ढेबर, महापौर रायपुर
"लोगों की परेशानी कम हो, इसलिए दिवाली तक सातों दिन बाजार खुलेगा। बाजार के अंदर एसोसिएशन की प्राइवेट पार्किंग भी आम लोगों के लिए खोल दी है। इससे राहत रहेगी।"
-चंदर विधानी, अध्यक्ष, पंडरी मार्कट

"पंडरी बाजार में अवैध पार्किंग और बेतरतीब दुकानें खुलने से आम लोगों को दिक्कत हो रही है। ट्रैफिक अफसरों के माध्यम से सर्वे करवाया गया है। निगम के अधिकारियों से भी इस बारे में चर्चा कर ली गई है। ट्रैफिक स्मूद करने हर संभव कदम उठाए जाएंगे।"
-अजय यादव, एसएसपी

