लापरवाही:फर्स्ट ईयर में सिलेबस तय नहीं और शुरू हो गई ऑनलाइन क्लास

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • इस बार सिलेबस में 30 से 40% की होनी है कटौती, लेकिन कॉलेजों को नहीं मिली जानकारी

फर्स्ट ईयर की ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं शुरू कर दी गई हैं। लेकिन छात्रों को इस बार क्या-क्या पढ़ना है और शिक्षकों को क्या पढ़ना है, इसकी जानकारी ही नहीं है। उच्च शिक्षा से अब तक कटौती के साथ नया सिलेबस जारी नहीं किया गया है। कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से इस बार फर्स्ट ईयर के प्रवेश में देरी हुई और पढ़ाई भी देर से शुरू हुई है। इसलिए यह तय किया गया कि फर्स्ट ईयर के सिलेबस में 30 से 40 प्रतिशत तक कटौती होगी। सिलेबस में कटौती के लिए उच्च शिक्षा से विषय विशेषज्ञों की कमेटी बनायी गई। संभावना थी कि नए सत्र के लिए ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं शुरू होने से पहले कटौती के साथ नया सिलेबस जारी हो जाएगा। लेकिन अब तक इसे जारी नहीं किया गया है। इससे छात्र व शिक्षकों के सामने असमंजस की स्थिति बन गई है। छात्रों का कहना है कि कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से इस बार पहले ही पढ़ाई देर से शुरू हुई है। सिलेबस में कटौती किया जाना है। इसकी जानकारी पहले मिल जाने से फायदा होगा। इसके अनुसार ही पढ़ाई करेंगे। नया सिलेबस देर से जारी होने से दिक्कत होगी। जिस चैप्टर की पढ़ाई किए और फिर बाद में इसे हटा दिया गया तो इससे परेशानी होगी। वहीं शिक्षक भी कुछ ऐसा ही मान रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि नए सत्र के लिए ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं शुरू कर दी गईं, लेकिन इसके लिए कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की गई। जैसे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के लिए किस माध्यम का उपयोग किया जाए? कौन से प्लेटफार्म का उपयोग किया जाए। इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। सिर्फ कक्षाएं शुरू करने के लिए कहा गया है। इससे छात्रों को फायदा नहीं होगा।

फर्स्ट ईयर का एडमिशन खत्म
शिक्षा सत्र 2020-21 के लिए फर्स्ट ईयर में एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया कुछ दिनों पहले खत्म हुई। शिक्षाविदों ने बताया कि रविवि से जुड़े कॉलेजों में फर्स्ट ईयर में करीब 40 हजार सीटें हैं। इस बार करीब 10 हजार सीटें खाली रह गईं। इसमें से अधिकांश सीटें आर्ट्स की है। हालांकि, प्रवेश के लिए छात्रों का काफी समय दिया गया था। फर्स्ट ईयर में प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया अगस्त में शुरू हुई। जबकि प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया 29 अक्टूबर तक चली।

