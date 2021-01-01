पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी बयान:कांग्रेस के असम प्रभारी ने रायपुर में कहा- वहां NRC-CAA पर बात करने से डरने लगे हैं गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, पूछा- अब क्यों नहीं उठाते हैं यह मुद्दा

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस विधायक विकास उपाध्याय इस समय असम की चुनावी राजनीति का महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा बन चुके हैं। असम में कांग्रेस सत्ता में वापसी की कोशिश कर रही है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • विधायक विकास उपाध्याय ने असम के दौरे से वापस लौटकर दिया बयान
  • चुनाव से पहले बनाए गए हैं राष्ट्रीय सचिव और असम प्रदेश के पार्टी प्रभारी

कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय सचिव और असम के प्रदेश प्रभारी विकास उपाध्याय ने असम में प्रस्तावित विधानसभा चुनावों को लेकर भाजपा और केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह पर निशाना साधा है। विधायक विकास उपाध्याय ने कहा, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह असम में घुसपैठियों पर, अनुच्छेद 370, बोडो शांति समझौता और राम मंदिर पर तो बोल रहे हैं लेकिन NRC-CAA पर बोलने से डर क्यों रहे हैं।

विकास उपाध्याय ने कहा, ये वही अमित शाह हैं जो पहले ये कहते नहीं थकते थे कि दुनिया में कोई ऐसा देश नहीं है जहां कोई भी जाकर बस सकता है। देश के नागरिकों का रजिस्टर होना समय की जरूरत है। वे कहते थे, उन्होंने चुनावी घोषणा पत्र में देश की जनता से वादा किया है, न केवल असम बल्कि देश भर के अन्दर हम NRC लेकर आयेंगे। NRC के अलावा देश में जो भी लोग हैं, उन्हें कानूनी प्रक्रिया के तहत बाहर किया जाएगा।

अब असम में चुनाव आए हैं तो अमित शाह को वहां न तो अपना घोषणा पत्र याद रहा और न ही अपना पुराना बयान। उन्होंने कहा, भारतीय जनता पार्टी की अब संस्कृति बन चुकी है कि वह वोट हासिल करने तात्कालिक झूठी बयानबाजी का रास्ता अपनाती है। लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं होगा। उन्होंने कहा, मोदी शासन की घटनाओं ने उन्हें सफलता से कोसों दूर कर दिया है।

रायपुर विधायक और कांग्रेस के असम प्रभारी विकास उपाध्याय पिछले कई दिनों से असम में डेरा डाले हुए थे। उन्होंने वहां अपने प्रभार वाले जिलों में पार्टी नेताओं के बीच समन्वय और कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रशिक्षण पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया है। कल वे गुवाहाटी से दिल्ली लौटे। असम चुनाव प्रबंधन से जुड़े नेताओं के साथ बैठक के बाद आज सुबह की उड़ान से वे रायपुर पहुंचे हैं।

बंगाल-असम दोनों में भाजपा की हार का दावा

विधायक विकास उपाध्याय ने कहा, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने पश्चिम बंगाल दौरे में कहा था कि कोविड-19 की वजह से CAA के नियमों को तैयार करने में देरी हो रही है। जैसे ही देश में वैक्सीन का काम शुरू होगा CAAके नियमों को लागू करने को लेकर निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

उपाध्याय ने कहा, अब जब देश में लाखों लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाया जा चुका है तो फिर अमित शाह इस पर देरी क्यों कर रहे हैं। क्या उन्हें इस मुद्दे से डर लगने लगा है कि वे इसके चलते असम और पश्चिम बंगाल के साथ ही अन्य राज्यों के चुनाव हार जाएंगे। विकास उपाध्याय ने कहा, किसानों सहित अन्य मुद्दों में मोदी सरकार का नजरिया देखकर इन प्रदेशों में भी लोगों ने भाजपा को पूरी तरह से नकार दिया है।

