पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:शंकरनगर में 2 सेक्टरों की जमीन अब लोगों के नाम, कुछ और कालोनियां भी जल्द ही

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जमीन नाम चढ़ने से लोगों के नक्शे पास होंगे, बैंक लोन भी मिल सकेगा

करीब एक दशक के बाद छत्तीसगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड और रायपुर विकास प्राधिकरण (आरडीए) की जमीन और मकान खरीदने वाले लोगों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। हाउसिंग बोर्ड की जमीन का नामांतरण नहीं होने की वजह से सैकड़ों लोगों के प्लाट फ्री-होल्ड नहीं हो पा रहे थे। रिकार्ड में लोगों का नाम नहीं चढ़ रहा था, इसलिए नक्शे भी रुके थे और बैंक लोन भी नहीं मिल रहा था। बोर्ड अफसरों ने दावा किया कि शंकरनगर के दो सेक्टर की जमीन के नामांतरण पूरा हो गया है। अब केवल एक ही सेक्टर का नामांतरण बाकी है। इसकी भी प्रक्रिया चालू है और महीने के आखिर तक नामांतरण का काम पूरा हो जाएगा। यही नहीं, आधा दर्जन और कालोनियों में जमीन के नामांतरण की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई है।
हाउसिंग बोर्ड और आरडीए ने 1974 के बाद से जो कालोनियां बनाईं थी सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी यही रहने वाले लोगों को हो रही थी। इन कॉलोनियों की जमीन सरकारी रिकार्ड में इस साल तक कृषि भूमि के तौर पर दर्ज थी। इन कॉलोनियों का टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग विभाग से ले-आउट भी पास नहीं कराया गया था।
इस तकनीकी पेंच का खुलासा तब हुआ जब यहां के मकानों के रीसेल के बाद खरीदी-बिक्री
करने वाले दोबारा रजिस्ट्री कराने पहुंचे। उनसे डायवर्सन और ले आउट के दस्तावेज मांगे गए। किसी के पास डायवर्सन और ले-आउट के दस्तावेज ही नहीं थे। दस्तावेजों की कमी के कारण अफसरों ने रजिस्ट्री ही रोक दी थी। इसके बाद ही दोनों सरकारी एजेंसियों ने जमीन नामांतरण के लिए एसडीएम दफ्तर में अर्जी लगाई थी। साल की शुरुआत में लगी इन अर्जियों में अब फैसला किया गया और कई सरकारी जमीन दोनों एजेंसियों के नाम पर की गई।

यहां के लोग ज्यादा परेशान
राजधानी में शंकरनगर, डीडी नगर, अवंति विहार, टाटीबंध, कबीरनगर, सड्‌डू समेत दर्जनभर से ज्यादा कॉलोनियां तीन दशक से ज्यादा पुरानी हैं। 1974 के समय मकान बनाने या रजिस्ट्री के नियम इतने सख्त नहीं थे। खरीदी-बिक्री होने पर रजिस्ट्री भी आसानी से हो जाती थी। सरकारी कॉलोनियां होने की वजह से दूसरे विभाग वाले भी कोई आपत्ति नहीं लगाते थे। आरडीए और हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने लचीले नियमों के कारण कॉलोनियां कृषि जमीन पर बना दी गई। लेकिन अब सबकुछ ऑनलाइन होने के बाद ही दस्तावेजों की जरूरत हुई। इसके बाद ही नामांतरण की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई। अफसरों का दावा है कि इन सभी बड़ी कॉलोनियों की जमीन के नामांतरण का काम लगभग पूरा कर लिया गया है।

बाकी इस साल अंत तक : कमिश्नर
"हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने अपनी सभी जमीन का नामांतरण पूरा कर लिया है। जिन कॉलोनियों का नामांतरण नहीं हुआ है, उनकी प्रक्रिया जारी है। साल के आखिर तक इनका नामांतरण-डायवर्सन भी हो जाएगा।"
-डॉ. अयाज तंबोली, कमिश्नर-हाउसिंग बोर्ड

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें