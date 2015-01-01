पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:पारा दो दिन में 8 डिग्री गिरा इसलिए रात में हल्की ठंड

रायपुर6 घंटे पहले
उत्तरी हवा का असर शुरू होते ही राजधानी में रात का तापमान केवल 48 घंटे में 8 डिग्री के आसपास गिर गया है। जबकि माना जा रहा था कि 5 डिग्री कम होने में तीन-चार दिन लग जाएंगे। शुक्रवार रात राजधानी का तापमान 23 डिग्री से कुछ कम था। सोमवार को सुबह साढ़े 5 बजे पारा 15.6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। हालांकि यह सामान्य से एकाध डिग्री ही कम है। इस वजह से रात में हल्की ठंड शुरू हो गई है। उत्तरी हवा के असर से राजधानी में दोपहर का तापमान भी दो दिन में लगभग 3 डिग्री कम हो गया है। सोमवार को दोपहर पारा 30 डिग्री से नीचे चला गया। यह लगभग सामान्य है, लेकिन मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार अगले दो दिन में दिन के तापमान में भी दो से तीन डिग्री तक की कमी आ सकती है। पारा गिरने से रविवार की रात ठंड का एहसास शुरू हुआ था, जो सोमवार की रात और बढ़ गया। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक अगले दो-तीन दिन में रात के तापमान में 2-3 डिग्री तक की और गिरावट आ सकती है, यानी अच्छी ठंड पड़ने लगेगी। मंगलवार को राजधानी का अधिकतम तापमान 29 व न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री या कम भी हो सकता है। इधर, राजधानी से केवल 40 किमी दूर दुर्ग में ठंड अचानक बढ़ गई है। वहां रविवार की रात न्यूनतम तापमान 10.9 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया, जो सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम है। यह शीतलहर जैसी स्थिति है। पेंड्रारोड में न्यूनतम तापमान 10.4 व अंबिकापुर में 9.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस है। इसके बावजूद वहां शीतलहर जैसी कोई स्थिति नहीं है।

