रायपुर के सेरीखेड़ी में हाइवे जाम की तैयारी:केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों के खिलाफ कल सड़कों पर उतरेंगे छत्तीसगढ़ के किसान

रायपुर12 मिनट पहले
केंद्र के कृषि संबंधी तीनों कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग करते हुए किसान संगठनों ने 3 अक्टूबर को राजनांदगांव जिले के चिचोला बार्डर पर चक्काजाम किया था। फाइल फोटो।
  • प्रदेश भर में चक्काजाम करेंगे किसान संगठन
  • प्रशासन ने भी की व्यवस्था बहाल रखने की तैयारी

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि संबंधी कानूनों और राज्य सरकार की धान खरीदी नीति के विरोध में प्रदेश भर के किसान संगठन गुरुवार को सड़कों पर उतरने जा रहे हैं। किसान सड़कों पर सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते हुए चक्काजाम करेंगे। रायपुर में इंदिरा गांधी कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के पास सेरीखेड़ी में किसानों ने नेशनल हाइवे पर अपना मोर्चा लगाया है।

यह प्रदर्शन पिछले सप्ताह दिल्ली में हुई राष्ट्रीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति की बैठक में लिए फैसलों के आधार पर हो रहे हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ के 50 से अधिक किसान और जन संगठन इस आंदोलन के साथ जुड़े हैं।

किसानों ने राजधानी को जोड़ने वाली सड़कों को जगह-जगह रोकने की रणनीति बनाई है। इसमें जगदलपुर-धमतरी- रायपुर, राजनांदगांव-दुर्ग-रायपुर, बिलासपुर-रायपुर, सरायपाली-महासमुंद-रायपुर,रायपुर-अम्बिकापुर-वाराणसी, भाटापारा-बलौदा बाजार-रायपुर जैसे प्रमुख मार्ग शामिल हैं।

छत्तीसगढ़ किसान मजदूर महासंघ संचालक मंडल सदस्यों तेजराम विद्रोही, रूपन चन्द्राकर, जागेश्वर चन्द्राकर और डॉ संकेत ठाकुर ने कहा, जब कांग्रेस पार्टी विपक्ष में थी तब एक नवंबर से धान खरीदी की वकालत करती रही। एक-एक दाना धान खरीदने की बात करती रही। अब जब सत्ता में है तब किसानों के मांगों की ओर ध्यान ही नहीं दे रही हैं।

दूसरी ओर भाजपा धान खरीदी के नाम पर केवल राजनीति ही कर रही है। जब भाजपा सत्ता में थी तो 2015 में धान खरीदी की सीमा 25 क्विंटल प्रति एकड़ से घटाकर 10 क्विंटल प्रति एकड़ कर दिया था।

किसान आंदोलन के दबाव में 14 क्विंटल 80 किलो प्रति एकड़ किया जो आज भी जारी है । भाजपा की केन्द्र सरकार भी किसानों को न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य की गारंटी देने के मूड में नहीं है। ऐसे में किसान दोनों दलों के राजनीतिक पाट में पिसे जा रहे हैं।

इन प्रमुख स्थानों पर होगा चक्काजाम

रायपुर में - इंदिरा गांधी कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के पास सेरीखेड़ी में

महासमुंद में - नेशनल हाइवे पर घोड़ारी पुल के पास

धमतरी में - पुरूर चौक पर

बिलासपुर में – नेशनल हाइवे पर सांकरा रोड

बलौदाबाजार में - नेशनल हाईवे बाइपास

राजनांदगांव में - अंतागढ़ रोड पर

दुर्ग में - मिनीमाता चौक, बालोद रोड

प्रदर्शन में ये संगठन होंगे शामिल

नई राजधानी प्रभावित किसान कल्याण संघर्ष समिति, अखिल भारतीय क्रांतिकारी किसान सभा, जिला किसान संघ बालोद, छत्तीसगढ मुक्ति मोर्चा, भारतीय किसान यूनियन (लोकशक्ति), छत्तीसगढ़ कृषक बिरादरी, छत्तीसगढ़िया क्रांति सेना, छत्तीसगढ़ अभिकर्ता एवम निवेशक कल्याण संघ, छत्तीसगढ़ी समाज दुर्ग, छत्तीसगढ़ किसान यूनियन धमतरी, किसान बंधु, छत्तीसगढ किसान समूह, तत्पर, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्रभावित किसान नागरिक संघर्ष समिति, छत्तीसगढ किसान मोर्चा, नदी घाटी मोर्चा, छत्तीसगढ महिला अधिकार मंच, वी फोरम, अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति छत्तीसगढ़, संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा, किसान सलाहकार मंडल, प्रगतिशील किसान महामंच मुंगेली, कृषक चेतना मंच जांजगीर, ग्राम सभा परिषद, फाइट फॉर राइट छत्तीसगढ़।

