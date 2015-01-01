पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायपुर में 2 जगह आगजनी:मकान में आग लगने से 2 लोग झुलसे, निर्माण कार्य में लगी पोकलेन में भी किसी ने लगाई आग

रायपुर3 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर में शनिवार देर रात दो अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में आगजनी की घटना हो गई। डीडी नगर क्षेत्र के सरोना में जहां मकान में आग लगने से दो लोग झुलस गए।
  • डीडी नगर के सरोना व कोतवाली क्षेत्र में नगर निगम के पास देर रात की घटना
  • घायलों को अस्पताल में कराया गया भर्ती, शार्ट सर्किट से आग लगने की आशंका

छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर में शनिवार देर रात दो अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में आगजनी की घटना हो गई। डीडी नगर क्षेत्र के सरोना में जहां मकान में आग लगने से दो लोग झुलस गए। माना जा रहा है कि शार्ट सर्किट से हादसा हुआ है। वहीं कोतवाली क्षेत्र में एक पोकलेन आग की चपेट में आ गई। हालांकि उसमें आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। माना जा रहा है कि किसी ने आग लगाई होगी।

सरोना स्थित BSUP कॉलोनी के मकान नंबर 15 में शनिवार राज अचानक आग लग गई। आग की चपेट में आकर वहां खड़ी बाइकें भी खाक हो गई।
जानकारी के मुताबिक, सरोना स्थित BSUP कॉलोनी के मकान नंबर 15 में शनिवार राज अचानक आग लग गई। इससे पहले की कोई समझ पाता आग ने विकराल रूप ले लिया। सूचना मिलने पर फायर ब्रिगेड की तीन गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाया। हालांकि हादसे में नासिर और जमीला झुलस गए। दोनों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहां खड़ी बाइकें भी खाक हो गई।

कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र में नगर निगम की बिल्डिंग के पीछे खड़ी पोकलेन में भी रात को आग लग गई। निगम की ओर से चल रहे निर्माण कार्य में पोकलेन का इस्तेमाल हो रहा था।
नगर निगम बिल्डिंग के पीछे खड़ी पोकलेन में लगी आग
वहीं कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र में नगर निगम की बिल्डिंग के पीछे खड़ी पोकलेन में भी रात को आग लग गई। निगम की ओर से चल रहे निर्माण कार्य में पोकलेन का इस्तेमाल हो रहा था। सूचना पर दमकल की दो गाड़ियां पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाया। पोकलेन में आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। हालांकि शरारती तत्वों के आग लगाने की भी आशंका जताई जा रही है।

