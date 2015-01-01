पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:यूपी के हिस्ट्रीशीटर ने नकली पिस्टल टिकाकर कारोबारी से मांगी प्रोटेक्शन मनी, 3 गिरफ्तार

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजधानी के एक छोटे व्यापारी से बिजनेस करने के एवज में प्रोटेक्शन मनी मांग रहे तीन युवकों को शनिवार को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इन तीन युवकों में से एक रोहित दुबे यूपी का हिस्ट्रीशीटर है। इन युवकों ने व्यापारी की कनपटी में लाइटर वाली असली जैसी पिस्टल टिकाकर 30 हजार रुपए बतौर प्रोटेक्शन मनी मांगे थे। घबराया कारोबारी परिचितों के जरिए पुलिस तक पहुंचा, तब पुलिस एक्टिव हुई। आरोपियों की घर की तलाशी में नकली पिस्टल के साथ-साथ असली चाकू भी जब्त किया गया है।
पुलिस ने बताया कि बजरंग नगर के शाहबाज खान (26) का कार्ड और लिफाफे का कारोबार है। उसकी शाॅप समता कालोनी में है। शहबाज की दोस्तों के जरिए निशांत चौधरी से मुलाकात हुई थी और दोनों में अच्छी बातचीत थी। निशांत 17 नवंबर को अपने दोस्त हिस्ट्रीशीटर दोस्त रोहित दुबे और यश नामदेव के साथ शाहबाज के ऑफिस पहुंचा। उसने शाहबाज से कहा कि अगर वह बिजनेस करना चाहता है तो उसे प्रोटेक्शन मनी देनी होगी। ऐसा नहीं करने पर तीनों उसे व्यापार नहीं करने देंगे। इसी दौरान रोहित ने पिस्टल निकाली और शाहबाज की कनपटी पर टिका दी। उसने धमकाया कि पैसे नहीं दिए तो जान से मार देंगे। तीनों उसे दो दिन का समय देकर चले गए।
यूपी से भागकर आया रोहित : शाहबाज जानता था कि रोहित यूपी का हिस्ट्रीशीटर है, इसलिए वह डर गया और परिजनों को जानकारी दी। सब थाने पहुंचे और पुलिस को पूरी घटना बताई। पुलिस ने कुछ घंटे में तीनों को घेर लिया। अफसरों ने बताया कि रोहित शंकर नगर में किराए से रहता है और प्राइवेट कंपनी में नौकरी कर रखी थी। निशांत और यश पढाई करते हैं।
आरोपियों ने पिस्टल की तरह दिखने वाला लाइटर लिया था। इसी से शाहबाज को डराया गया। हालांकि इस मामले में कई तरह की बातें आ रही हैं। यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि आरोपियों की कुछ अफसरों तक पहुंच है, इसलिए हौसला बढ़ गया था। पुलिस ने तीनों को गिरफ्तार करके जेल भेज दिया हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें