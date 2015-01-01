पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमितीकरण की मांग:रायपुर में जुट रहे हैं प्रदेशभर के अनियमित कर्मचारी, विद्यामितानों के लिए शिक्षाकर्मी नेता भी उठाएंगे आवाज

रायपुर16 मिनट पहले
फोटो रायपुर की है। दूर-दराज से हर रोज यहां आकर विद्यामितान धरना दे रहे हैं। यह चाहते हैं कि इन्हें शिक्षक की पक्की नौकरी दे दी जाए।
  • 11 नवंबर को मुख्यमंत्री आवास घेराव की तैयारी में कर्मचारी

नियमितीकरण की मांग को लेकर 11 नवंबर को रायपुर में बड़ी रैली हो सकती है। इसकी तैयारी अंतिम दौर में है। विद्यामितानों (अनियमित शिक्षकों) के इस आंदोलन में अब प्रदेश के अनियमित कर्मचारी और शिक्षाकर्मी संगठन के लोग भी शामिल हो रहे हैं। लगभग 15 दिनों से रायपुर में अनियमित शिक्षक धरना दे रहे हैं। इनकी मांग है कि इन्हें नियमित किया जाए। इनका समर्थन छत्तीसगढ़ सयुंक्त अनियमित कर्मचारी महासंघ, शिक्षक संघ और शासकीय कर्मचारी संघ ने भी कर दिया है।

बड़ी तादाद में विद्या मितान और दूसरे कर्मचारी अब इस आंदोलन में शामिल होने वाले हैं।
कर्मचारी जाहिर कर रहे नाराजगी
अन्य संगठनों से मिले समर्थन की वजह से विद्यामितानों का आंदोलन अब बड़ा रूप ले रहा है। दरअसल इनकी ही तरह प्रदेश में करीब 1 लाख से अधिक ऐसे कर्मचारी भी हैं जो अनियमित हैं और सरकार के उस वादे के पूरा होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, जिसके तहत इन्हें पक्की सरकारी नौकरी देने का सपना दिखाया गया था। विद्यामितानों की वजह से अब अन्य कर्मचारी भी आंदोलन के जरिए खुद को नियमित किए जाने की मांग रखेंगे। ये वायदे साल 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव के वक्त किए गए थे।

