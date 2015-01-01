पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायपुर की घटना:पति ने इलाज के दौरान तोड़ा दम, पत्नी ने वॉट्सएप पर लिखा अलविदा दोस्तों और अस्पताल में ही कर ली खुदकुशी

फोटो मृतिका निखत की है। वह पति की मौत का सदमा सह नहीं पाई और जिंदगी खत्म करने का फैसला ले लिया। दोनों का अंतिम संस्कार भिलाई में किया जा रहा है।
  • रायपुर के डीकेएस अस्पताल में हुई घटना
  • साल 2008 में किया था प्रेम विवाह, दोनों रह रहे थे भिलाई में

रायपुर के डीकेएस अस्पताल में एक महिला ने खुदकुशी कर ली। दरअसल महिला अपने पति की मौत से परेशान थी, जो कि शनिवार-रविवार के दरम्यान हुई। महिला ने अपने वॉट्सएप पर स्टेटस लगाया अलविदा दोस्तों भूल-चूक माफ करना। इसके बाद महिला ने अपनी जान दे दी। महिला का नाम निखत अंजुम था। 45 साल की निखत अपने पति जाहिद अली की देखरेख करने के लिए अस्पताल में आई थी। करीब एक सप्ताह से जाहिद का यहां इलाज चल रहा था।

पॉलीथिन से ले ली जान
गोलबाजार थाने में रविवार की सुबह जाहिद के मामा अकील रहमान ने इस घटना की जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने बताया कि निखत ने अस्पताल में एक पॉलीथिन को गले में बांध लिया था, इससे दम घुटने से उसकी मौत हो गई। केस में जांच जारी है। अकील रहमान ने बताया कि जाहिद भिलाई तीन में अपनी पत्नी निखत के साथ रहते थे। पिछले कई दिनों से बीमार थे।

लॉकडाउन ने छीना काम
जाहिद के मामा अकील ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन की वजह से उसका काम छिन गया था। वो एक ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी में काम करते थे। माली हालत भी ठीक नहीं थी। बीमारी भी बढ़ रही थी। डॉक्टर्स ने बताया कि टीबी की वजह से इंफेक्शन बुरी तरह से बढ़ गया था। इसी वजह से उसकी मौत हुई। 2008 में जाहिद ने निखत से प्रेम विवाह किया था। निखत का अलविदा वाला वॉट्सएप स्टेटस देखकर परिजनों ने उसे फोन किया मगर किसी ने फोन नहीं उठाया। बाद में जब अस्पताल के लोगों की नजर फोन पर पड़ी तो उन्होंने कॉल रीसीव किया और घटना की जानकारी दी।

