500 साल पुरानी परंपरा:मां लक्ष्मी के प्रतीक दुर्लभ दक्षिणावर्ती शंख की हुई पूजा,कोरोना के चलते इस बार कम पहुंचे दर्शनार्थी

रायपुर16 मिनट पहले
दीपावली की रात छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी में 500 साल पुरानी परंपरा को निभाया गया। हर साल की तरह शहर के दूधाधारी मठ में दुर्लभ दक्षिणावर्ती शंख की पूजा की गई। मठ के प्रमुख महंत रामसुंदर दास ने बताया कि इस बार कार्यक्रम भव्य नहीं हुआ, जिसका कारण कोरोना वायरस का जोखिम था।

बता दें कि हर बार बड़ी तादाद में यहां लोग जुटते थे। इस बार लोगों की भीड़ जमा ना हो ऐसी कोशिश की गई थी। शनिवार को हुए कार्यक्रम में सभी लोगों के हाथों को सैनिटाइज किया गया, जिसके बाद सादगी के साथ कार्यक्रम संपन्न हुआ।

दिवाली की रात इसके दर्शन अहम

मठ में मौजूद शंख को शास्त्रों में लक्ष्मी माता का प्रतीक माना गया है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि इस शंख के दर्शन से सुख समृद्धि मिलती है। लिहाजा मठ पिछले 500 सालों से यहां मौजूद ऐसे 2 शंखों को आम लोगों के दर्शन के लिए रखता है। मंदिर स्थापना से ही यह परम्परा चली आ रही है। अथर्ववेद के 10वें सूक्त में कहा गया है कि शंख अंतरिक्ष, वायू ज्योतिर्मंडल व सुवर्ण से संयुक्त है। इसकी ध्वनि शत्रुओं को निर्बल करने वाली होती है।

आमतौर पर मिलने वाले शंख को हाथ से पकड़ने की जगह बाईं तरफ होती है। लेकिन इस शंख में यह दाएं की ओर होती है। शास्त्रों के अनुसार शंख तीन प्रकार के बताए गए हैं। वामावर्ती, दक्षिणावर्ती और मध्यवर्ती। दक्षिणावर्ती शंख की विशेष रूप से पूजा की जाती है।

