पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धान खरीदी:12 केंद्रों में 36 हजार क्विंटल धान नहीं बेच सके 880 किसान

पलारी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अंतिम दिन बारिश बनी बाधा, 158 में से 146 केंद्रों में ही खरीदी

अंचल में शुक्रवार को सुबह अचानक हुई जोरदार बारिश से धान खरीदी भी प्रभावित रही। कई केंद्रों में पानी घुसने से धान भीग गया। जिले भर में आधे से ज्यादा किसान खरीदी केंद्रों के फड़ गीला होने के कारण धान नहीं बेच पाए। अब उन किसानों को अपना धान बेचने की चिंता सताने लगी है। अंतिम दिन 2325 किसानों ने 158 खरीदी केंद्रों में 78753 क्विंटल धान बेचने टोकन कटवाए थे। इसमें से 1443 किसानों से 146 केंद्रों में 41 हजार 566 क्विंटल धान की खरीदी हुई जबकि 12 केंद्रों के 880 किसान 36 हजार 100 क्विंटल धान बारिश के कारण नहीं बेच पाए। धान खरीदी का शुक्रवार को आखिरी दिन था क्योंकि शनिवार रविवार को खरीदी बंद होने से 30 व 31 जनवरी को खरीदी नहीं होगी।
फड़ गीला होने कारण टोकन कटे धान की खरीदी की चिंता किसानों को सता रही है। डीएमओ केपी कर्ष बचत धान की जानकारी उच्च अधिकारियों को भेजने की बात बोल रहे हैं ताकि टोकन कटे हुए किसानों के धान की खरीदी के लिए कोई निर्देश मिल सके।
ज्ञात हो कि बलौदाबाजार जिले में धान खरीदी की तारीख 31 जनवरी है मगर शनिवार रविवार को अवकाश होने के कारण खरीदी बंद रहेगी इसलिए शुक्रवार को आखिरी खरीदी थी। शुक्रवार को 2325 किसानों ने 158 खरीदी केंद्रों में 78753 क्विंटल धान बेचने का टोकन कटवाया था मगर सुबह सुबह अचानक हुई बारिश ने खरीदी को 12 जगह प्रभावित कर दिया। सुबह सुबह जोरदार बारिश हुई लेकिन किसानों और 146 खरीदी केंद्रों के कर्मचारियों ने हिम्मत नहीं हारी और दोपहर बाद मौसम खुलते ही गीले फड़ को सुखाकर कटे हुए टोकन का धान खरीदने में सफल हो गए । इससे उनकी समितियों की खरीदी पूरी हो गई और 1443 किसानों से 41 हजार 566 क्विंटल धान खरीद लिया गया।
3 लाख बारदाने बचे रहेंगे : इधर समितियों में 5 लाख कट्टा बारदाना स्टॉक में है। पूरे धान की खरीदी के बाद भी 3 लाख से अधिक बारदाने समिति में बचे रहेंगे।

जिले के इन 12 केंद्रों में नहीं हो पाई खरीदी
उपपंजीयक उमेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि जिले के 12 उपार्जन केंद्रों में शुक्रवार को धान खरीदी नहीं हो पाई । कुल 12 केंद्रों पर 880 किसानों का 36 हजार 100 क्विंटल धान बारिश के कारण नहीं बिक सका। इनमें बलौदाबाजार शाखा के अंतर्गत 9 उपार्जन केंद्र रिसदा, खम्हरिया, सेमराडीह, भरसेला, करमदा, सकरी, लटुवा, लाहोद , बिटकुली और पलारी ब्लाक के कोसमंदी और कोसमंदा तथा कसडोल ब्लाक के चिखली में खरीदी नहीं हो पाई है। आगामी दिनों में खरीदी के लिए प्रावधान करने हेतु पत्र लिखा गया है।

8 फड़ प्रभारियों को नोटिस, जा सकती है नौकरी
इधर खरीदी केंद्रों पर भंडारित धान को बेमौसम बारिश से सुरक्षित रखने में विफल 8 फड़ प्रभारियों के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई की गई है। प्रभारी उप पंजीयक सहकारिता उमेश गुप्ता ने समितियों के संचालक मंडल को कार्रवाई कर रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने को कहा है। उमेश ने बताया कि कटगी एवं सेल के प्रबंधक एवं फड़ प्रभारी सहित अमेरा, छेरकापुर, कोसमंदा, कोसमंदी, भवानीपुर एवं निपनिया के फड़ प्रभारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र जारी किया गया है। जवाब संतोषप्रद नहीं पाए जाने पर नौकरी से बर्खास्तगी की कार्रवाई भी की जा सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser