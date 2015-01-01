पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी:पंजीयन के अलावा ढाई लाख क्विंटल धान खुले बाजार में सस्ती दर पर बेचेंगे किसान

पलारी5 घंटे पहले
  • प्रति एकड़ औसत 22 क्विंटल उत्पादन और सरकार खरीदेगी मात्र 15 क्विंटल

छतीसगढ़ को धान का कटोरा इसी बात के लिए कहा जाता है क्योंकि यहां के किसान कड़ी मेहनत कर बं‌पर धान पैदा करता है। इस साल 68 लाख 59000 क्विंटल धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य है और अनावारी सरकारी रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 75 लाख 91920 हजार क्विंटल का उत्पादन हुआ है। तकनीकी आधार पर काट पीटकर भी इस साल जिले के किसान 2 लाख 63 हजार क्विंटल धान खुले बाजार में सस्ती दर पर बेचेगा। औसत प्रति एकड़ धान की पैदावारी 28 से 30 ( 20 से 22 क्विंटल) बोरा होती है यानी प्रति हेक्टेयर लगभग 50 क्विंटल धान एक किसान पैदा करता है। इसमें से सरकार प्रति हेक्टेयर सिर्फ 37 क्विंटल धान की खरीदी ( 14.80 क्विंटल एकड़ यानी 20 बोरा) समर्थन मूल्य पर करती है जिससे प्रत्येक किसान को 13 क्विंटल लगभग धान बाजार में कोचियों के माध्यम से बेचना पड़ता है। यह धान समर्थन मूल्य से भी आधे दाम पर बिकता है जिससे किसानों की काफी आर्थिक नुकसान उठाना पड़ता है।

अनावारी रिपोर्ट भी बता रही-उत्पादन ज्यादा हुआ
हर साल फसल की अनावारी रिपोर्ट बनाई जाती है। इस साल प्रति हेक्टेयर 40.54 क्विंटल यानी 16 क्विंटल 21 किलो अनावारी रिपोर्ट आई है। डीडीए मोनेश साहू ने बताया कि किसानों की खेती की अनावारी 40.54 प्रति हेक्टेयर धान की आई है। ये रकबा सिंचित का है जबकि असिंचित का कम आया है। इसे भी आधार मान लें तो भी किसानों के पास अतिरिक्त धान बचता है जिसे वह खुले बाजार में कम दाम पर बेचने को विवश है। यानी अनावारी रिपोर्ट को ही मान लें तो भी कुल 75 लाख 91920 हजार क्विंटल का तो उत्पादन हुआ ही है।

पूरा धान खरीदने पर ही किसान होंगे खुशहाल
किसान समर्थन मूल्य पर सबसे ज्यादा धान बेचकर भी खुश नहीं है क्योंकि सरकार ने समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी की सीमा निर्धारित कर दी है। अगर किसानों को खुशहाल करना है तो समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी की सीमा बढ़ानी पड़ेगी जिससे किसानों को खून पसीने की कमाई का वाजिब दाम मिल सके और बिचौलिए और कोचिए किसानों का शोषण न कर सकें।

इसीलिए होती रही है पूरे उत्पादन की खरीदी की मांग
खेती की लागत बढ़ने से खेती घाटे का सौदा होती जा रही है जिससे किसान चिंतित हैं। यही कारण है कि समर्थन मूल्य पर पूरे धान की खरीदी की मांग किसान करते रहे हैं ताकि खेती में उन्हें नुकसान न हो। समर्थन मूल्य पर किसानों के पूरे धान की खरीदी होती है तो निश्चित ही किसानों को फायदा होगा जबकि वर्तमान में बचत धान को कोचियों के पास बेचने से किसानों का समर्थन मूल्य का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा। किसान आशुतोष गायकवाड़, खेमराज वर्मा, किसन, नोखराम साहू, मोहन पटेल, मुकेश साहू, दीपक वर्मा, अखिलेश वर्मा, हेमलाल गातापार, जगदीश साहू आदि ने बताया कि सरकार किसानों को दलालों से बचाए और पूरी उपज को समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदे जिससे छतीसगढ़ के किसान समृद्ध होंगे।

2 लाख 63 हजार क्विंटल धान खरीदेंगे कोचिए
बलौदाबाजार जिले में समर्थन मूल्य के बाद किसान कोचियों को 1100 से 1200 रुपए क्विंटल की दर पर 2 लाख 63 हजार क्विंटल धान बेचेंगे। इसको समझने के लिए इन आंकड़ों पर गौर करना पड़ेगा:-जिले में कुल खेती का रकबा 189798 हेक्टेयर है जिसमें कुल पैदावारी 50 क्विंटल प्रति हेक्टेयर की दर से 94 लाख 89900 क्विंटल धान की पैदावारी किसानों ने ली है। 28 से 30 बोरा प्रति एकड़ के हिसाब से हेक्टेयर में करीब 50 क्विंटल लगभग होता है। इसमें से सरकार प्रति किसान 14.80 क्विंटल प्रति एकड़ समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदती है जो 37 क्विंटल प्रति हेक्टेयर होता है। जिले में धान खरीदी का कुल लक्ष्य 68 लाख 59000 क्विंटल है। जो शेष धान किसानों के पास बचता है उसकी मात्रा 2 लाख 63090 क्विंटल होती है। इस तरह किसानों के पास प्रति हेक्टेयर 13 क्विंटल धान अतिरिक्त बचता है जिसे वो खुले बाजार में दलाल को बेचता है जिसका उसे सही दाम नहीं मिलता।

