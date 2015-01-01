पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फैसला:कोरम के अभाव में 4 समितियों के संचालक मंडल भंग, सदस्य अदालत जाने की तैयारी में

पलारी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ब्लाक में 6 नई ग्रामीण सेवा सहकारी समितियों का गठन किया गया जिसे मिलाकर अब 28 समितियां हो गई हैं जबकि पहले 22 समितियां अस्तित्व में थीं। सहकारिता पुनर्गठन के बाद ब्लाक में 6 नई समितियां बनाई गई हैं। इनमें से 4 समितियों के संचालक मंडल को कोरम के अभाव में शासन ने भंग कर वहां पर प्राधिकृत अधिकारी बैठा दिए हैं। इन 4 समितियों के संचालक मंडल में निर्वाचित सदस्यों की संख्या घट गई है जिससे कोरम के अभाव में संचालक मंडल को भंग कर दिया गया है। इस फैसले से नाराज निर्वाचित संचालक मंडल शासन के खिलाफ न्यायालय की शरण में जाने की तैयारी कर रहा है। संचालक मंडल का कहना है कि शासन को निर्वाचित बॉडी को भंग करने का अधिकार नहीं है। जब तक संचालक मंडल में कोई आर्थिक अनियमितता न हो। ज्ञात हो कि पलारी ब्लाक में 6 नई सहकारी समितियां बनाने के बाद पलारी समिति से अलग होकर दतान नई समिति बनी। पलारी में सिर्फ दो ही निर्वाचित सदस्य हैं जबकि अन्य सदस्य दतान और संकरी गांव के होने से पलारी के संचालक मंडल को भंग कर दिया गया क्योंकि 11 सदस्यों वाली समिति में पलारी से केवल 2 ही निर्वाचित सदस्य बच रहे थे, इसलिए समिति के संचालक मंडल को कोरम के अभाव में भंग कर दिया गया। इसी तरह भवानीपुर समिति से कटकर भरुवाडीह नई समिति बनी। कोरम के अभाव में भवानीपुर समिति के संचालक मंडल को भंग कर दिया गया। इसी तरह रेंगाडीह से कटकर ज़ारा नई समिति बनी। यहां के अध्यक्ष भी दूसरे गांव से होने के कारण समिति को भंग कर दिया गया। रेंगाडीह समिति के संचालक मंडल को भी कोरम के अभाव में भंग कर दिया गया। लक्षनपुर समिति से कटकर कोनारी भी नई समिति बनी है। इसी तरह सीतापार से कटकर सलोनी नई समिति बनाई गई है मगर सीतापार समिति का संचालक मंडल पहले से ही आर्थिक अनियमितता के कारण भंग है। वहीं दतरेंगी से कटकर चरौदा नई समिति बनी, जहां संचालक मंडल की पूरी टीम दतरेंगी का होने से वहां का संचालक मंडल भंग नहीं किया गया।

सदस्य भड़के- ये निर्वाचित जनप्रतिनिधियों का अपमान
पलारी, भवानीपुर, रेंगाडीह, कोनारी के संचालक मंडल के सदस्यों नंदकुमार वर्मा, जगदीश साहू, खेमराज वर्मा, मुकेश झा आदि ने कहा कि सरकार निर्वाचित बॉडी को कार्यकाल पूरा होने के पहले भंग नहीं कर सकती। हम इस फैसले के खिलाफ न्यायालय की शरण में जाएंगे। शासन ने समितियों के संचालक मंडल को भंग कर वहां पर प्राधिकृत अधिकारी बैठा दिया जो निर्वाचित जनप्रतिनिधियों के सम्मान के खिलाफ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रम्प बोले- कुछ हफ्तों में उपलब्ध होगी वैक्सीन, अमेरिका में लॉकडाउन नहीं होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें