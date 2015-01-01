पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:बलौदाबाजार जिले में सभी 9 नगरीय क्षेत्रों में खुलेंगे सरकारी अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल

पलारी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने पलारी में किया स्कूल भवन का मुआयना

जिले की सभी 9 नगरीय निकाय क्षेत्रों में राज्य सरकार द्वारा संचालित इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूल खोले जाएंगे। जिला मुख्यालय बलौदाबाजार में चालू शिक्षा सत्र से स्कूल शुरू हो चुका है और शेष निकायों में अगले शिक्षा सत्र से ये स्कूल शुरू हो जाएंगे। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देश पर जिला प्रशासन ने इसकी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। कलेक्टर सुनील कुमार जैन ने शुक्रवार को इस सिलसिले में पलारी का दौरा किया। पलारी में बालक उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय में अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल चलाने का प्रस्ताव आया है। जैन ने स्कूल भवन के प्रत्येक कमरे में पहुंचकर उपलब्ध सुविधाओं का मुआयना किया और लोक निर्माण विभाग को भवन में आवश्यक सुधार के प्रस्ताव प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए।

लवन में नया भवन बनेगा
उन्होंने बताया कि लवन में अंग्रेजी स्कूल के लिए नया भवन प्रस्तावित किया गया है। वहां काॅलेज भवन एवं नवोदय स्कूल परिसर से लगी रिक्त भूमि पर नया अंग्रेजी स्कूल भवन तैयार किया जाएगा। कलेक्टर ने राजस्व एवं स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ प्रस्तावित भवन का स्थल निरीक्षण किया। उनके साथ एसडीएम देवेश कुमार ध्रुव, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सीएस ध्रुव, लोक निर्माण विभाग के ईई टीसी वर्मा, डिप्टी कलेक्टर श्यामा पटेल भी मौजूद थे।

