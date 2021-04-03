पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:अपात्र सदस्य बैठक में शामिल हो निकालते थे पैसा

पलारी2 घंटे पहले
  • छेरकापुर ग्रामीण सहकारी समिति में अध्यक्ष व संचालकों की अनियमिता के नए मामले सामने आए

छेरकापुर ग्रामीण सेवा सहकारी समिति के अध्यक्ष सहित सदस्यों की भ्रष्ट आचरण को देख उपपंजीयक उमेश गुप्ता ने 1 फरवरी को छेरकापुर के संचालक मण्डल को भंग करते हुए 7 साल तक के लिए चुनाव लड़ने से अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया क्योंकि संचालक मण्डल के ऊपर करीब 19 लाख रुपये से अधिक आर्थिक अनियमितता के साथ साथ पद का दुरुपयोग करने का भी आरोप सिद्ध हो गया। वही संचालक मण्डल का कारनामा यही खत्म नहीं होता। भास्कर की पड़ताल में इससे भी गहरी साजिश का भंडाफोड़ हो गया। ज्ञात हो कि राज्य सरकार ने 9 नवंबर को 2020 को समिति पुनर्गठन संशोधन नियम लागू कर छेरकापुर ग्रामीण सेवा सहकारी समिति से कोसमन्दा गांव को अलग कर नई समिति गठित कर दिया व उस गांव से निर्वाचित संचालक मण्डल की सदस्यता को शून्य घोषित कर दिया गया, मगर अध्यक्ष संतराम साहू और उनके साथी ने समिति का कोरम पूरी करने के लिए उन्हें बैठक में शामिल कर समिति से लाखों रुपये निकाले। अध्यक्ष और उनके साथी संचालक मण्डल के क्रियाकलाप से क्षुब्ध होकर 5 संचालक मण्डल के सदस्यों ने भ्रष्ट आचरण करने व 8 लाख 40 हजार के बारदाना घोटाले की जांचकर कार्रवाई की मांग की थी।

इन बैठकों में शामिल होते रहे अपात्र सदस्य
अध्यक्ष ने पहली बैठक 9 नवम्बर 2020 को किया जबकि शासन नई समिति गठन कर चुकी थी। उसके बाद भी अयोग्य सदस्य बिसौहा गायकवाड़ उपाध्यक्ष और प्यारी बाई उपाध्यक्ष को समिति की बैठक में बुलाकर कोरम पूर्ति कर कर्मचारियों का वेतनमान देने के नाम पर 91 हजार 384 रुपये, निकाल लिए। इसी तरह दूसरी बैठक 19 नवंबर 2020 बैठक में पुनः धान खरीदी के प्रारम्भिक व्यवस्था एवम सुरक्षा भंडारण के नाम पर 92 हजार 870 रुपये निकाला गया । यहां भी बिसौहा और प्यारी प्रस्ताव में शामिल होकर हस्ताक्षर किए। इसी तरह 19 नवंबर को नई समिति कोसमन्दा के लिए कर्मचारियों का कार्य विभाजन भी किया गया। जिसमें अध्यक्ष संतराम साहू ,सदस्यता समाप्त संचालक बिसौहा गायकवाड़ व प्यारी बाई उपाध्यक्ष की हैसियत से,जंतराम साहू, चन्द्रिका, ओमप्रकाश जयसवाल, खेल कुमार शामिल हुए जबकि दो अयोग्य सदस्य को हटा देने से कोरम पूरा ही नहीं होता। इसलिए कोरम पूरा करने अयोग्य व्यक्ति को लगातार बैठक में शामिल कर प्रस्ताव पारित करते रहे।

धान खरीदी और बारदानों के लिए निकाले 1.15 लाख
24 नवम्बर को पुनः इन्हीं सदस्यों के साथ मिलकर बैठक की और फिर समिति से नई समिति कोसमन्दा में धान खरीदी के लिए अग्रिम राशि 80 हजार व 35 हजार 70 का पुराना बारदाना खरीदी के लिए समिति से राशि निकालने प्रस्ताव पास कर पैसा निकाल लिए। इस बैठक में बिसौहा राम अनुपस्थित था और प्यारी बाई मौजूद थी जो अयोग्य है। 15 जनवरी 2021 को बैठक हुई जिसमें कर्मचारियों को भुगतान करने प्रस्ताव कर 1 लाख 48 हजार 696 रुपये निकाले।

