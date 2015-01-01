पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी बढ़ी:बारिश से खेत-खलिहान में रखा धान बर्बाद

पलारी16 घंटे पहले
  • बेमौसम बारिश से किसानों को नुकसान, खेतों में नहीं जा पाएगा हार्वेस्टर, बढ़ेगी लागत

शुक्रवार की देर शाम अंचल और नगर में करीब एक घंटे हुई बेमौसम बारिश से खेतों और खलिहानों में रखा धान भीग गया। इससे किसान मायूस हैं। अब खेत भी गीले हो गए, जहां हार्वेस्टर से कटाई नहीं हो सकती। वहीं खलियान में खुले में पड़े धान भी भीग गए, जिसे अब किसान दो चार दिनों तक धूप निकलने पर सुखाएंगे तभी वह मंडी में बिक पाएगा नहीं तो धान खराब हो जाएगा। सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान उन किसानों को उठाना पड़ेगा, जिनका धान अभी कटा नहीं है। बारिश से धान की फसल भी जमीन पर लेट गई है, जिसे अब तत्काल काट पाना थोड़ा मुश्किल होगा। बहुत से किसानों ने खेत गीले होने के कारण फसल काट कर खेतों में ही खरही बनाकर रखे हैं, जो पूरी तरह गीला होने से उनको अब धान को सूखने का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। जब तक खेत नहीं सूखेगा खेतों में मिंजाई के लिए थ्रेशर भी नहीं जा पाएगा और न ही खेतों में हार्वेस्टर से कटाई की जा सकेगी। बारिश में भीगे धान पर जब धूप पड़ेगा तो धान की बाली सूखकर खेतों में टूटकर गिरने से फसल काे नुकसान होगा, जिससे किसानों को काफी हानि होगी। बारिश के बाद धान का वजन भी कम होगा, इसका भी नुकसान किसानों को उठाना पड़ेगा।

अब मजदूरों से काम कराने पर बढ़ेगी लागत
किसान नंद कुमार वर्मा, पवन, मनोज, आशुतोष, मुकेश साहू, अखिलेश वर्मा, हेमलाल वर्मा गातापार आदि ने कहा कि शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश से किसानों को बहुत नुकसान हुआ है। किसानों का लागत बढ़ेगा और उत्पादन कम होगा, क्योंकि जो धान कटने को बचा है उसके लिए अब खेत के सूखने का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। धान की बाली गिरने और वजन कम होने से किसानों को नुकसान होगा। अगर खेतों में हार्वेस्टर नहीं चला तो मजदूरों से काम कराने से लागत बढ़ेगी, जिससे किसानों को प्रति एकड़ 5 हजार से अधिक का अतिरिक्त खर्च उठाना पड़ेगा। वहीं मंडी नहीं खुलने से करीब 1 माह से धान काटकर घरों और खलिहानों में रखे धान भी पूरी तरह सूखकर वजन कम हो रहा है।

