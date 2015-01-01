पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराजगी:धान लोडिंग के मिलते थे 7 रुपए, अब मिलेंगे 4.62, रोहरा के हमालों ने बंद किया काम

पलारी7 घंटे पहले
  • धान लोडिंग के नए आदेश का विरोध, पुरानी दर पर भुगतान नहीं करने पर काम बंद

कृषि विकास एवं किसान कल्याण तथा जैव प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग छत्तीसगढ़ शासन ने 13 दिसंबर को आदेश जारी किया। आदेश के अनुसार धान खरीदी केंद्रों में काम करने वाले हमालों के लिए धान लोडिंग 4.62 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल, अनलोडिंग 2.62 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल, ढेर लगाना 1.25 रुपए, बोरा भराई 2.50 रुपए, तौल 2.50 रुपए, सिलाई 1.25 और छल्ली लगाने के लिए 2.37 रुपए तय किया गया है। इससे नाराज होकर धान खरीदी केंद्रों में काम करने वाले हमालों ने काम बंद करने का अल्टीमेटम दिया है। इसके कारण अब धान खरीदी में दिक्कत होने की संभावना बढ़ गई है। मंगलवार को रोहरा समिति के हमालों ने आदेश के विरोध में धान तौल बंद कर दिया, जिससे धान खरीदी बंद रही।
शासन के आदेश से हमालों को शुद्ध धान लोडिंग में 2.38 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल नुकसान हो रहा है। जबकि पिछले वर्ष 7 रुपए क्विंटल में लोडिंग व राशि का भुगतान नगद मिलर्स करते थे। जबकि इस बार लोडिंग का 4.62 रुपए भुगतान समिति को करना है, जिससे हमालों को नुकसान के साथ-साथ भुगतान की भी गारंटी नहीं हैं। वहीं बहुत सी समितियों की आर्थिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं होने से वहां के कर्मचारियों के वेतन भुगतान के लाले पड़ हुए हैं। इस स्थिति में हमालों का पैसा कहां से भुगतान होगा इसलिए वे विरोध कर रहे हैं।
मिलर्स की गाड़ी भी लोड नहीं कर रहे: धान लोडिंग का भुगतान कम करने से हमालों ने समितियों में धान लेने पहुंची गाड़ियों में लोडिंग नहीं कर रहे हैं। इसके कारण खरीदी केंद्रों में गाड़ियां खाली खड़ी हैं। वही दूसरी तरफ खरीदी केंद्र के हमालों ने बाहरी हमालों से भी लोडिंग कराने का भी विरोध करते हुए कहा कि कलेक्टर के नाम पत्र लिखकर अल्टीमेटम दिया कि मांग नहीं मानने पर पूरी खरीदी ही बंद कर दी जाएगी।

समिति को नहीं मिला पहले का कमीशन
ज्ञात हो कि धान खरीदी करने पर समिति को एक निश्चित कमीशन शासन से दिया जाता है मगर पिछले साल की खरीदी का कमीशन समितियों को अब तक नहीं मिला है. इसके कारण कई समितियों की माली हालत बेहद खराब है। उनके पास कर्मचारियों को वेतन भुगतान करने के लिए पैसा भी नहीं हैं। ऐसे में धान लोडिंग का पैसा समिति कहां से देगी।

आवेदन मिला, जल्द हल निकाला जाएगा
इस संबंध में जिला सहकारी बैंक के नोडल अधिकारी धनराज पुरबिया ने कहा कि मंडी बोर्ड के आदेश का हमाल विरोध कर रहे हैं और अपनी मांगों को लेकर कलेक्टर को आवेदन दिए हैं। एक-दो दिनों में मामले को सुलझ जाएगा और काम सुचारू रूप से चलता रहेगा। कोई समस्या नहीं आएगी।

हमालों ने कहा- शासन दूसरों से करवा ले काम
रोहांसी खरीदी केंद्रों में काम करने वाले हमाल लेखूदास मानिकपुरी, होरीलाल, हेमंत यादव, गोपी, धनेश जांगड़े, रामकुमार, भोजराम, हेमकुमार और समेलाल आदि ने कहा कि शासन के बेतुकी आदेश से हम हमालों को नुकसान हो रहा है। पिछले साल जब ज्यादा पैसा में काम किए तो इस बार कम में कैसे काम करेंगे। रही बात समिति द्वारा भुगतान करने की तो जब समिति की खुद माली हालात ठीक नहीं है तो कर्मचारियों का वेतन भुगतान कहां से भुगतान करेंगे। हमको नगद भुगतान चाहिए। पुराने दर से कम पर काम नहीं करेंगे, हम काम बन्द कर देंगे, शासन अपना काम किसी और से करवा ले।

