उठाईगीर फिर सक्रिय:धान खरीदी के साथ लुटेरे भी सक्रिय हुए, बैंक से निकलते ही कर रहे पीछा

पलारी2 घंटे पहले
  • 4 नकाबपोशों ने किसान समझकर 5 किलोमीटर तक शिक्षक का पीछा किया

धान बेचने के बाद हर साल जिला सहकारी बैंकों में पैसा निकालने जाने वाले किसानों की भीड़ को आसानी से उठाईगीर अपना निशाना बनाते रहे हैं। गुरुवार को दोपहर 3 बजे ऐसा ही एक मामला फिर सामने आया जब बैंक से निकले एक शिक्षक को किसान समझ 4 नकाबपोश बाइक सवारों ने उसका 5 किलोमीटर तक पीछा किया। पीछा करते-करते एक बार लुटेरे उसके करीब पहुंचकर उसकी कॉलर पकड़कर खींचने ही वाले थे कि किसान ने बाइक की स्पीड बढ़ा दी। किसान जब अपने गांव में एक दोस्त के घर जाकर रुका तो लुटेरे उसे हाथ दिखाते हुए फिर मिलेंगे का वादा करके वापस हो गए। इस घटना से धान बेचकर पैसा निकालने बैंक जाने वाले किसानों में भय व्याप्त है। गिधपुरी थाना प्रभारी मनोहर कंवर ने मामले की पुष्टि की है। दरअसल धान खरीदी के मौसम में जब किसानों को ऑनलाइन बैंक पहुंचता है तो किसान राशि निकालने बैंक पहुंचते हैं। इसी दौरान इस तरह का गिरोह सक्रिय हो जाता है।

गुरुवार को जिला सहकारी बैंक वटगन से निकलने वाले ग्राम लटेरा निवासी रोशनलाल चंद्राकर, जो गरियाबंद में शिक्षक हैं, को किसान समझ बैंक के बाहर खड़े 4 नकाबपोश युवकों ने उनके गांव 5 किलोमीटर दूर लटेरा तक उनका बाइक से पीछा किया। बीच रास्ते में उन्हें झांसे में लेने का प्रयास करते हुए बाइक सवार नकाबपोशों ने आगे चल रहे शिक्षक को दूर से ही आवाज देकर कहा कि उनके पास लुटेरों का मोबाइल है, जिसे लेने वे पीछा कर रहे हैं। शिक्षक ने उन लोगों को पलटकर देखा तो एक बाइक पर 4 नकाबपोश सवार थे, जिससे शिक्षक को युवकों की हरकत पर संदेह हो गया और उन्होंने अपनी बाइक की स्पीड बढ़ा दी। इस बीच लुटेरे चालक ने भी अपनी बाइक की स्पीड बढ़ा दी और चारों उनके करीब पहुंच गए तथा उनकी कॉलर पकड़कर गिराने की कोशिश करने लगे पर लुटेरे असफल रहे। उनका हाथ फिसल गया और शिक्षक फिर बाइक की स्पीड बढ़ाकर आगे निकल गए।

पिछले साल भी उठाईगीरी का शिकार हुए किसान अब तक आरोपियों को पकड़ नहीं पाई पुलिस
पिछले साल ग्राम कुसमी के किसान परदेशी यादव जब जिला सहकारी बैंक पलारी से धान का पैसा निकालकर गांव जाने निकले तो एक बाइक सवार युवक बैंक के सामने से उन्हें अपने रिश्तेदार होने (भाटो) का हवाला देकर रास्ते में उनके पैसे लेकर रफूचक्कर हो गया था।

ग्राम दतान निवासी केजू साहू जो जिला सहकारी बैंक में ढाई लाख रुपए जमा करने आए थे जहां उनका पैसा उठाईगीरों ने पार कर दिया था। धान खरीदी के सीजन में घटी इस घटना का आरोपी भी अब तक पकड़ से बाहर है।

ग्राम जर्वे के किसान ने भी पिछले साल जिला सहकारी बैंक से करीब 3 लाख रुपए निकाले थे जिसकी रैकी कर उठाईगिरी करने वाले युवकों ने उनके गांव जाकर कार में रखे पैसे लेकर फरार हो गए थे। दूसरी धान खरीदी शुरू हो गई, लुटेरों का कहां पता नहीं है।

2 बाइक ले उड़े चोर, गाड़ी रोेककर शौच करना भी भारी पड़ रहा...
इधर 2 दिनों में दो बाइक की चोरी की रिपोर्ट पलारी थाने में हुई है। दोनों बाइक एक ही रास्ते से करीब 8 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर अज्ञात चोर उठा ले गया है। पहले मामले में ग्राम बैजनाथ खपरी निवासी कृष्णोदास मानिकपुरी की बाइक 4 तारीख को वे रोहांसी बाजार में शाम 6 बजे सब्जी ले रहे थे,उसी वक्त उनकी बाइक सीजी 04 एमपी 9618 कोई ले उड़ा। दूसरी घटना में ग्राम दतान प निवासी अजय चतुर्वेदी जब दाल बेचकर बलोदी से गांव लौट रहे थे तभी पलारी बाल समुंद तालाब के नीचे बाइक खड़ी कर शौच करने गए, उतने में ही कोई बाइक ले भागा।

शिक्षक के गांव पहुंचते ही लुटेरों की फिल्म फ्लॉप...
शिक्षक भी सूझबूझ से काम लेते हुए लुटेरों के चुंगल से बचकर अपने गांव पहुंच गए और रास्ते में पड़ने वाले अपने दोस्त के घर पर बाइक रोक दी। नकाबपोश समझ गए कि प्रार्थी का गांव आ गया है और अब उनकी खैर नहीं, सो उन्होंने बाइक मोड़ ली और जाते-जाते शिक्षक को दूर से ही फिर मिलेंगे की धमकी भी दे गए। शिक्षक ने घटना की लिखित शिकायत गिधपुरी थाने में दर्ज कराई है ।

