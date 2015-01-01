पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग पर अड़े:ग्रामीण बोले- रेत घाट बंद नहीं होने तक जारी रहेगा विरोध

पलारी4 घंटे पहले
  • ग्राम मोहान पहुंचीं तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपने के बाद ग्रामीण 2 गाड़ियों से गए कलेक्टोरेट, कलेक्टर को बताई समस्या

मोहान में रेत घाट को लेकर गांव में बनी तनाव की स्थिति को नियंत्रित करने अधिकारी-कर्मचारी ग्रामीणों पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं। ग्रामीणों ने रविवार से रेत घाट को बंद कराने के लिए आंदोलन की शुरुआत कर दी है। सोमवार को तहसीलदार इंदिरा मिश्रा, नायब तहसीलदार कुणाल पांडेय और गिधपुरी पुलिस गांव पहुंच ग्रामीणों से उनकी समस्याएं सुनीं और समाधान की बात भी पूछे। ग्रामीणों ने तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपकर एक ही बात कही कि मोहान की स्वीकृत रेत घाट को निरस्त किया जाए और जब तक घाट निरस्त नहीं होगा उनका विरोध जारी रहेगा। इसके बाद ग्रामीण दो गाड़ियों में भरकर कलेक्टोरेट गए, जहां गांव वाले कलेक्टर सुनील जैन से मिलकर मोहान रेत घाट निरस्त करने का आग्रह किया। वहीं कलेक्टर ने भी ग्रामीणों को इस मामले को देखने की बात कहकर वापस भेज दिया। गांव पहुंची तहसीलदार ने ग्रामीणों से कानून हाथ में नहीं लेने की बात कहते हुए उनके आवेदन को कलेक्टर के पास रखने की बात कही और गांव के तनाव पूर्ण माहौल को देखते हुए महानदी में रेत उत्खनन कर रहे चैन माउंटेन को उच्च अधिकारियों के आगामी आदेश तक नदी से बाहर निकलवाया। तहसीलदार इंदिरा मिश्रा ने कहा कि मोहान गांव के लोग रेत घाट निरस्त करने की मांग को लेकर आवेदन दिया है। उनकी मांग को उच्च अधिकारियों तक पहुंचाएंगे।

ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं का समाधान करेंगे: कलेक्टर
इस मामले में कलेक्टर सुनील जैन ने कहा कि मोहान गांव के लोग रेत घाट निरस्त करने की मांग को लेकर मिलने आए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि मोहान रेत घाट नियमों के तहत स्वीकृत है। ठेकेदार ने उसका पैसा भी शासन को पटा चुका है। घाट निरस्त नहीं होगा। घाट चलेगा। हम ग्रामीणों से बात कर उनकी समस्याओं का निराकरण करेंगे।

