विरोध:मोहान रेत घाट बंद कराने ग्रामीणाें ने गाड़ी राेककर दिया धरना, पुलिस की समझाइश के बाद ही माने

पलारी12 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीण बोले- रेत खनन से बाढ़ का पानी महानदी के तट को हर साल 20-25 मीटर तक काट रहा, ऐसे में डूब जाएगा गांव

महानदी तट का लगातार कटाव से परेशान ग्राम मोहान के ग्रामीणाें ने शासन द्वारा स्वीकृत रेत घाट को बंद करने की मांग को लेकर रविवार काे रेत गाड़ी को रोककर गांव की सड़क पर धरना दिया। इसकी सूचना मिलने पर गांव पहुंच पुलिस ने लोगों को समझाया और शांति से अपनी बात शासन के पास रखने कहा। पुलिस की समझाइश के बाद ग्रामीणाें ने गांव में बैठक कर घाट को निरस्त करने की मांग शासन से करने की बात कही। पलारी ब्लॉक के ग्राम पंचायत मोहान में शासन द्वारा रेत घाट स्वीकृत किया गया है, जिसे कलेक्टर ने विधिवत ठेकेदार को ठेका देकर रेत उत्खनन की अनुमति दे दी है। इससे ठेकेदार द्वारा जैसे ही रेत उत्खनन प्रांरभ किया ग्रामीण विरोध में खड़े हो गए और गांव बचाने की मांग को लेकर रेत घाट बंद कराने धरन प्रदर्शन करने लगे हैं। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि रेत घाट के कारण रेत उत्खनन से बाढ़ का पानी मोहान में महानदी के तट को हर साल 20 से 25 मीटर तक काट रहा है, जिससे गांव अब महानदी में ही समाने वाला है। वहीं 1000 की आबादी वाले मोहान के लोग अब गांव बचाने किसी भी हाल में घाट नहीं चलने देने की बात पर अड़े हुए हैं।

पुलिस की समझाइश पर रेत गाड़ी को जाने दिया
जिला खनिज अधिकारी एम चंद्रशेखर का कहना है कि मोहान रेत घाट शासन के नियमों के तहत स्वीकृत है, मगर ग्रामीण इस घाट को बंद कराने की मांग कर रहे हैं। थाना प्रभारी गिधपुरी मनोहर कंवर का कहना है कि सुबह मोहान गांव में रेत घाट को लेकर ग्रामीण रेत गाड़ी रोकर घाट बंद करने की मांग कर रहे थे, जिन्हें समझाकर अपनी बात शासन के पास रखने कहा गया, जिसे ग्रामीणों ने मान लिया और गाड़ी को जाने दिया।

पुरानी राॅयल्टी के करीब 90 लाख रुपए जमा नहीं
मोहान के सरपंच फिरत राम नेताम का कहना है कि लगातार रेत उत्खनन से महानदी के तटबंध का तेजी से कटाव हो रहा है, जिससे गांव अब नदी से 100 मीटर ही बच गया है। ऐसे में ग्रामीण गांव को बचाने रेत घाट बंद करने की मांग को लेकर धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। पुरानी रॉयल्टी की करीब 90 लाख की राशि पंचायत खाते में जमा नहीं हुई है। पूर्व पंचायत बाडी और सचिव ने कोई हिसाब नहीं देने की बात कह रहे।

महिलाएं बाेलीं- बाढ़ आने पर सुध नहीं लेती सरकार
महिलाएं आंदोलन का नेतृत्व कर रही हैं। महिलाओं का कहना है कि उसके पूर्वज सालों से उनके गांव को बसाने की मांग करते आ रहे हैं, क्योंकि गांव की तेजी से कटाव के साथ हर साल महानदी में बाढ़ आने से मोहान गांव डूब जाता है। इससे गांव वालों का फसल और घर का सामान पानी में बह जाता है और शासन उन लोगों की सुध भी नहीं लेती। पिछले साल ठेकेदारों ने गांव के नदी किनारे श्मशान घाट की ही खुदाई कर रेत निकाल ले गया और करीब 99 लाख रुपए रॉयल्टी गांव में जमा नहीं किए हैं। इस साल बाढ़ में 25 मीटर तट फिर कट गया।

