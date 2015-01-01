पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:कुई को तहसील व दुल्लापुर बाजार या कोदवागोड़ान को उपतहसील बनाएं

पंडरिया/कुकदूर3 घंटे पहले
  किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे भाजपा नेता

ब्लॉक अंतर्गत कुई को तहसील व कोदवागोड़ान या दुल्लापुर बाजार को उपतहसील बनाने के लिए मांग उठने लगी है। ब्लॉक के इस वनांचल में संरक्षित बैगा-आदिवासी निवास करते हैं। भाजपा नेता चंन्द्रकुमार सोनी ने बताया कि भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेताओं व संगठन प्रमुखों से चर्चा कर किसानों व आम लोगों की समस्या के निदान के लिए भूपेश बघेल के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा जाएगा। इस संबंध में कुकदूर मंडल व बाजार दुल्लापुर मंडल व कुण्डा मंडल में जमीनी लड़ाई शुरू कर दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि पंडरिया अनुविभाग के अंतर्गत कुई, कुकदूर को तहसील बनाया जाए और दुल्लापुर बाजार को उपतहसील का दर्जा दिया जाए। कुकदूर थाना का क्षेत्र लगभग मध्यप्रदेश के अंतिम छोर से लगा है। क्षेत्रफल 30 किमी से भी ज्यादा है। यहां 35 ग्राम पंचायत व 80 गांव हैं। कुई का पूरा क्षेत्रफल वनांचल व आदिवासी बैगा बाहुल्य है। इसके विकास के लिए कुई को तहसील बनाना आवश्यक है। कुई में शासकीय महाविद्यालय, 50 बिस्तर अस्पताल, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, एकीकृत महिला बाल विकास परियोजना कार्यालय, 500 बिस्तर छात्रावास सहित सबसे बड़ा बाजार है। छग, मप्र व यूपी जाने के मार्ग पर यह स्थित है।

कुंडा को भी तहसील बनाने की मांग
कुई कुकदूर को तहसील बनाने पर्याप्त कारण व सुविधा मौजूद है। कुण्डा में पहले एक नायब तहसीलदार थे, जो कोरोनाकाल में दो नायब तहसीलदार हो गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कलेक्टर से मिलकर आग्रह करेंगे कि किसानों की समस्या के निदान के लिए कुकदूर में नायब तहसीलदार की नियुक्त की जाए। पंडरिया अनुविभागीय अधिकारी कार्यालय में अपर कलेक्टर का जो लिंक कोर्ट लगता था उसको भी सुविधा के लिए चालू किया जाए। दुल्लापुर बाजार को भी उपतहसील बनाया जाए, क्योंकि कोदवागोड़ान और दुल्लापुर बाजार पंडरिया तहसील के अंतिम छोर में पड़ता है। जबकि कोदवागोड़ान व दुल्लापुर की दूरी ब्लाॅक मुख्यालय से 25 से 35 किलोमीटर है। कुण्डा को भी तहसील बनाया जाना चाहिए था, क्योंकि कुण्डा का क्षेत्र बहुत बड़ा है।

