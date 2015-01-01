पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:नक्सल प्रभावित कटगांव, कामतेड़ा में पुलिस-बीएसएफ कैंप खुले

पखांजूर4 घंटे पहले
  • मेढ़की नदी में पुल का निर्माण भी शुरू नहीं हो पा रहा था, कैंप के बाद अब इनका निर्माण शुरू होने से ग्रामीणों को लाभ होगा

घोर नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र कटगांव तथा कामतेड़ा में जिला पुलिस बल व सीमा सुरक्षा बल ने कैंप खोल नक्सलियों को सीधी चुनौती दी है। इन दोनों कैंपों के खुलने के बाद एक दशक से सुरक्षा कारणों से ब्लॉक मुख्यालय को जोड़ने वाली सड़क का निर्माण रूका हुआ था। इसके साथ ही मेढ़की नदी में पुल का निर्माण भी शुरू नहीं हो पा रहा था। अब इनका निर्माण शुरू होने से ग्रामीणों को लाभ होगा। ग्राम महला के बाद घोर नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र कटगांव तथा कामतेड़ा में एक साथ जिला पुलिस बल व सीमा सुरक्षा बल द्वारा दो कैंप खोल पुलिस ने नक्सलियों को सीधी चुनौती दी है। ग्राम महला में कैंप खुलने के बाद से ही नक्सली बैकफुट में थे, अब यह दो कैंप ने तो नक्सल गढ़ में जाकर पुलिस की सीधी चुनौती देने जैसा है। वर्ष 2011 में ग्राम परतापुर से कोयलीबेड़ा तक 32 किलोमीटर तक स्वीकृत सड़क का कार्य महज परतापुर नदी से ग्राम परतापुर दो किलो मीटर तक ही हो पाया था, लेकिन महला कैम्प के खुलने के बाद यह सड़क ग्राम महला तक बन चुकी है। इधर कोयलीबेड़ा क्षेत्र से भी सड़क का निमार्ण कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। बीच का 12 किलोमीटर सड़क का निर्माण कार्य अब भी शेष है। यह सुरक्षा कारणों से नहीं हो पाया है।

डीआईजी, एसपी ने की हौसला अफजाई की
कैंप खुलने के तुरंत बाद स्वयं डीआईजी कांकेर, एसपी कांकेर ने कैंपों का दौरा किया और जवानों की हौसला अफजाई की, ताकि किसी भी चुनौती से निपटा जा सके। इसके पहले तक अति संवेदनशील कैंप में ग्राम महला का कैंप था। कैंप खुलने के तुरंत बाद नक्सलियों ने इस कैंप में हमलों की झड़ी लगा दी थी, लेकिन जवानों ने नक्सलियों के हर हमलों को नाकाम किया। जवानों की हिम्मत के सामने लाल आंतक को पस्त होना पड़ा। कैंप खुलने के बाद जवानों ने पहरेदारी कर ग्राम परतापुर से महला तक सात किलो मीटर की सड़क का निर्माण कार्य भी पूरा करा दिया है। नक्सली आतंक के चलते वर्ष 2009 में यह गांव खाली हो गया था। ग्रामीणों ने पखांजूर में शरण ले रखा था, लेकिन कैंप खुलने के बाद ग्रामीण पुन अपने गांव लौट खेती बाड़ी के काम में लग गए हैं। पखांजूर एसडीओपी मयंक तिवारी ने कहा पुलिस कैंप का मुख्य उद्देश्य ग्रामीणों की सुरक्षा के साथ क्षेत्र का विकास करना है, अगर गांव तक पहुंच मार्ग बन जाए तो ग्रामीणों को सड़क के साथ अस्पताल, बिजली, एंबुलेंस, राशन की सुविधा जैसे कई शासन की योजनाओं का लाभ पहुंच में हो जाती है। इससे उनके जीवन स्तर में सुधार आता है। यह कैंप भी क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों के लिए मील का पत्थर साबित होंगा।

पखांजूर-कोयलीबेड़ा की दूरी हो जाएगी 42 किमी
सड़क निर्माण होने से सबसे अधिक फायदा कोयलीबेड़ा को होगा। वर्तमान में कोयलीबेड़ा से पखांजूर आने के लिए 104 किमी सफर करना पड़ता है। यह सड़क बनने से इसकी दूरी महज 42 किमी रह जाएगी। इसका पूरा लाभ क्षेत्र के करीब 10 गांव को भी मिलेगा। जो वर्षा के कारणों पांच माह तक कटे रहते हैं।

