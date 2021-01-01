पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई नहीं:सद्भावना भवन बना शराबखोरी का अड्डा

पखांजूर2 घंटे पहले
  •
  • नगर में इतना बड़ा भवन होने के बाद भी लोगों को नहीं मिल पा रहा लाभ

मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए बनाया गया सदभावना भवन अब शराबखोरी का अडडा बन गया है। नगर में वर्तमान में ऐसा कोई भवन नहीं है, जिसमें कोई मांगलिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन हो सके। यह एक मात्र भवन है, जो रख रखाव के अभाव में बेकार पड़ा हुआ है। इसके चलते यह भवन ही कंडम होते जा रहा है। यहां लगाए गए दरवाजे, खिड़की टूट चुके हैं। इसके चलते भवन हमेशा खुला रहता है और लोग इसका उपयोग शराबखोरी के लिए कर रहे हैं। पखांजूर में बना सदभावना भवन कभी मांगलिक कार्यक्रमों का केंद्र हुआ करता था, लेकिन अब शराबखोरी का अडडा बना हुआ है। रात होते ही लोग इस भवन के अंदर प्रवेश कर जाते हैं और शराबखोरी करते हैं। इसके चलते पुलिस गश्ती दल भी भवन के अंदर शराबखोरी करने वाले लोगों को देख नहीं पाती और लोग निश्चित होकर शराबखोरी करते हैं। इसके अलावा यह भवन अन्य असामाजिक तत्वों का भी अडडा बनता जा रहा है। भवन में अर्से से साफ सफाई हो रही और न ही इसका उपयोग हो रहा है। नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष बप्पा गांगुली ने कहा नगर में सदभावना भवन ही एकमात्र भवन है, लेकिन इसका रखरखाव न होने के कारण लोगों को इसकी कोई सुविधा नहीं मिल रही है। जनपद पंचायत को इस भवन को नगर पंचायत को सौंपने के लिए पत्र लिखा गया, लेकिन जनपद पंचायत द्वारा इस संबंध में कोई जबाब तक नहीं दिया गया। जनपद पंचायत न भवन का रखरखाव करता और न ही लोगों को सुविधा मिल रही। वर्तमान में नगर पंचायत अपना स्वयं का मंगल भवन बनाने जा रहा है, जिसका टेंडर भी निकाल दिया गया है, ताकि लोगों को सुविधा मिल सके।

15 साल में मरम्मत नहीं
इसके रखरखाव का जिम्मा जनपद पंचायत का है, लेकिन जनपद पंचायत इस ओर ध्यान ही नहीं दे रहा। भवन को बने 15 वर्ष का समय हो चुका है, लेकिन इस दौरान कभी इसकी मरम्मत तक नहीं हुई। इस कारण अब छत से पानी टपकना भी एक बड़ी समस्या है। भवन का निर्माण जनपद पंचायत द्वारा वर्ष 2006 में कराया गया था। निर्माण के लगभग एक वर्ष तो भवन में ताला ही लगा रहा। इसके बाद यहां 8 वर्ष से अधिक समय तक जनपद पंचायत कार्यालय का ही संचालन होता रहा। इस कारण लोगों को इसका लाभ नहीं मिल सका। अब जनपद पंचायत खाली हुआ, तो इसमें शासकीय आयोजन के लिए ही इसे दिया जाता था। इस कारण इसका उपयोग अन्य कार्य के लिए नहीं हो पाया। वर्तमान में नगर में इतना बड़ा भवन होने के बाद भी इसका लाभ लोगों को नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

