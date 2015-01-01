पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़ी:पीवी-32 खरीदी केंद्र में बारदाने कम पाए गए

पखांजूर4 घंटे पहले
परलकोट क्षेत्र में धान खरीदी शुरु होने के साथ ही गड़बड़ी का दौर रूकने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है। लगातार छापामार कार्रवाई किए जाने के बाद भी इस पर अंकुश नहीं लग पा रहा है। शुक्रवार की रात छापेमारी में क्षेत्र के पीवी 32 धान खरीदी केंद्र में अतिरिक्त धान के साथ बारदाने कम पाए गए। वहीं धान खरीदी केंद्र परतापुर में भी कई गड़बडी मिली। प्रशासन ने दोनों प्रभारियों पर भी कार्रवाई की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

प्रशासन की लगातार कार्रवाई के बाद भी धान खरीदी प्रभारी गड़बड़ी करने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। इसके चलते परलकोट क्षेत्र के केंद्रों में लगातार अतिरिक्त धान मिलने व बारदाना कम होने की शिकायत मिल रही है। एक बार फिर देर रात की गई छापामार कार्रवाई में दो खरीदी केंद्रों में गड़बड़ियां पकड़ी गई। देर रात तक प्रशासन की टीम धान खरीदी में सक्रिय रही। शुक्रवार की शाम प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने जो छापेमारी शुरू हुई जो रात 2 बजे तक चली। इस दौरान नया खुले खरीदी केंद्र परतापुर में भी कई अव्यवस्था मिली।

तीन प्रभारियों को हटाया जा चुका

अब तक अतिरिक्त धान पकड़े जाने के मामले में पखांजूर लैम्पस के माटोली के साथ बांदे लैम्पस के कुरेनार, पीवी 92 के प्रभारी को हटाया जा चुका है। पखांजूर तहसीलदार शेखर मिश्रा ने बताया इस मामले में भी प्रभारियों पर कार्रवाई होगी।

