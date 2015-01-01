पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:महिला ने की खुदकुशी, पिता ने हत्या की जताई आशंका, जांच की मांग

पखांजूर2 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पीवी 1 में नवविवाहिता ने जहर सेवन कर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना 8 नवंबर की शाम की है। सीमा सरकार (20) का विवाह चार माह पूर्व जुलाई में ग्राम पीवी 1 के अनंत सरकार के साथ हुआ था। घटना के दिन दोनों में किसी बात को ले विवाद हुआ। इसके बाद वह खेत से घर आ गई और घर में आकर फसल में डालने वाली जहरीली दवा का सेवन कर आत्महत्या कर ली। जब परिजन घर पहुंचे तो विवाहिता की गंभीर हालत देख उसे सिविल अस्पताल पखांजूर लाया गया, लेकिन उसकी मौत हो गई। नवविवाहिता के पिता मंटू पांडे ने कहा कि उसकी बेटी इस तरह से जहर खाकर आत्म हत्या नहीं कर सकती। ससुर पक्ष द्वारा ही कोई अनहोनी की गई है।

