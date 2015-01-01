पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल संसाधन विभाग का निर्णय:गजगिधनी जलाशय से 300 एकड़ में पानी देने विभाग-किसानों में सहमति

पिथौरा16 मिनट पहले
बुन्देली गजगिधनी जलाशय से रबी फसल के लिए 300 एकड़ खेतों को पानी देने जल संसाधन विभाग के एसडीओ एमआर रामटेके एवं बुन्देली और बिराजपली के किसानों के साथ राय मसूरी कर बांध से पानी देने पर निर्णय तिया।

पंचायत भवन बुन्देली में ग्रीष्म कालीन रबी फसल धान के लिए गजगीधनी जलाशय बुन्देली से पानी खोलने बुन्देली और बिराजपाली के किसानों का बैठक हुई, जिसमें जल भराव के क्षमता अनुसार रबी फसल लेने निर्धारित रकबा में फसल लेने पर चर्चा की गई एवं जलाशय का गेट सिंचाई समिति के निगरानी में ही गेट खोलने एवं बंद करने पर एवं गेट का चाबी पंचायत भवन में रखने पर निर्णय लिया गया। सिंचाई के लिए पानी के समुचित संचालन के लिए बुन्देली व बिराजपाली के संयुक्त निगरानी एवं देख रेख में होगा।

बैठक में विशेष रूप से उपसरपंच पूनम मानिकपुरी राकेश शर्मा, चंदू डहरिया, दिलीप साहू, आशीष शर्मा आदि उपस्थित रहे।

निगरानी का निर्णय

बुन्देली में लगभग 250 एकड़ में और बिराज पाली में 50 एकड़ में कुल रकबा 1.20 हेक्टेयर में रबी फसल लगाने के लिए विभाग और किसानों का प्रस्ताव हुआ एवं धान बोने योग्य जमीन पर ही फसल लगाने सहमति बनी। साथ ही पानी की बचत करते सभी किसान के द्वारा खेतों तक पानी पलाने समिति का गठन कर निगरानी किया जाने निर्णय लिया।

