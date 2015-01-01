पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:कुम्हारीमुड़ा के पंचों ने चेतावनी दी, पंचायत सचिव को नहीं हटाया गया तो देंगे इस्तीफा

पिथौरा7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायत सचिव पर पंचायत कार्यों में अनियमितता और भ्रष्टाचार का लगाया आरोप

विकासखंड के आदिवासी बहुल ग्राम पंचायत कुम्हारीमुड़ा व आश्रित ग्राम पंडरीखार के कुल 10 में से पंचों ने मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी जनपद पंचायत पिथौरा को ज्ञापन सौंपकर पंचायत सचिव रेखराज साहू को हटाने की मांग की है।मंगलवार को ग्राम पंचायत कुम्हारीमुड़ा के 9 पंचों ने कलेक्टर, जिला पंचायत सीईओ, तहसीलदार व जनपद पंचायत सीईओ के नाम सौंपे गए अपने मांग पत्र में पंचायत सचिव रेखराज साहू पर पंचायत कार्यो में भारी अनियमितता व भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगाते हुए हटाने की मांग की।
पंचों ने कहा कि कि बैठक की जानकारी कभी भी समय पर नही दी जाती हैं।इसके कारण अधिकांश पंच बैठक में नही पहुंच पाते हैं। प्रस्ताव लिखने के बाद उन्हें हस्ताक्षर करवाया जाता हैं,और कभी कभी बैठक रजिस्टर में 5-6 पेज खाली कोरा छोड़कर खाली पन्ने के आखरी में हस्ताक्षर करने बोला जाता है। इस प्रकार कई फर्जी प्रस्ताव बनाकर सरपंच व सचिव हम पंचों को गुमराह कर राशि का आहरण कर रहे हैं।
पंचायत सचिव 20 किमी दूर रहते हैं : सचिव पंचायत क्षेत्र में निवास न कर 20 किलोमीटर दूर पिथौरा से कभी कभार ही आना जाना किया जाता है। इसके कारण भी ग्रामीणों को विभिन्न सरकारी योजनाओं आदि के लिए सचिव का हस्ताक्षर आदि करवाने में भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।कोरोना काल मे उक्त सचिव के दर्शन ही दुर्लभ हो गए थे। 5 साल पहले बने शौचालय निर्माण की भी राशि अब तक कई हितग्राहियों को नही मिली है। पंचगण द्रौपदी ठाकुर, खीर कुमारी, प्रमिला ठाकुर, नीरा बाई, दुरपति ठाकुर, चमारिन बाई, श्याम कुमार,कैलाश चंद्र और पुरुषोत्तम सिंह ने हस्ताक्षर युक्त माँग पत्र जनपद पंचायत सीईओ को सौंपकर अतिशीघ्र उक्त सचिव को अन्यत्र तबादला करने की माँग,अन्यथा हम सभी पंचगण सामूहिक रूप से त्यागपत्र देंगे।

राशनकार्ड बनाने के नाम पर लिए गए 200 रुपए
वहीं मूलभूत योजना के अंतर्गत 20797 रु व चौदहवें वित्त आयोग मद से 465527 रु साथ ही पूर्व सरपंच कार्यकाल का 65000 रु खर्च का ब्यौरा उक्त सचिव द्वारा आज तक नहीं दिया है। शासन की संचालित निशुल्क राशनकार्ड योजना नवीनीकरण में भी आवेदन शुल्क के रूप में 200 रुपए भी गलत तरीके से लिया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें