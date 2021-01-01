पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शोभायात्रा:राम मंदिर निर्माण समिति ने निकाली बाइक रैली, जगह-जगह हुई आरती, किया स्वागत

पिथौरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रैली श्रीगोविंद कमला गोशाला पहुंची जहां महाआरती के बाद किया गया प्रसाद का वितरण

राम मंदिर निर्माण समिति पिथौरा द्वारा शहर में बाइक रैली निकाली गई। रैली का शहरभर में स्वागत हुआ। डीजे की धुन पर रास्ते भर जयश्री राम के नारों के साथ युवा थिरकते रहे। नगर संयोजक स्वप्निल तिवारी ने बताया कि रैली में रथ में सवार भगवान श्रीराम की जगह-जगह आरती उतार कर पूजा अर्चना की गई। रैली थानेश्वर मंदिर से प्रारंभ होकर नगर के मुख्य मार्गो से होते हुए श्रीगोविन्द कमला गौशाला पहुंची, जहां महाआरती कर प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। पूरी शोभायात्रा में श्रीराम के स्वरूप में सुसज्जित खेमलाल डड़सेना विशेष आकर्षण का केंद्र रहे। इस बाइक रैली में प्रमुख रूप से जिला सह कार्यवाहक नंदकुमार साहू, खंड संयोजक मन्नूलाल ठाकुर, नगर संयोजक स्वप्निल तिवारी, जसबीर आजमानी, नरेश सिंघल, रैदास गोयल, मुन्नू पाण्डेय, राजेश मिश्रा, क्षमा गोयल, नगर सह संयोजक मनीष अग्रवाल मोंटू सहित अन्य का योगदान रहा। घर-घर से एकत्र की गई समर्पण राशि : इधर, भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेश आह्वान पर भाजपा के प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य शंकर अग्रवाल के नेतृत्व में नगर में भाजपाइयों ने घर-घर घूमकर श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण हेतु समर्पण निधि एकत्र की। शंकर अग्रवाल ने कहा कि हम सब शौभाग्य शाली है कि हम श्रीराम प्रभु के भव्य मंदिर निर्माण को होते हुए देख पा रहे हैं। मंदिर निर्माण के लिए हम सब को अधिक से अधिक समर्पण करना चाहिए। इस कार्य में आज प्रमुख रूप से किसान मोर्चा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष प्रेमशंकर पटेल, प्रीतराम सूर्ये, मंडल अध्यक्ष नरेश सिंघल, मंडल महामंत्री आशीष शर्मा, भाजयुमो जिला महामंत्री विक्की सलूजा, सांसद प्रतिनिधि जतिंन ठक्कर, स्वपनिल तिवारी, अंजली पांडेय सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser