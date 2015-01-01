पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग:सचिव से परेशान सरपंच ने आत्महत्या करने के लिए मांगी प्रशासन से अनुमति

पिथौरा5 घंटे पहले
महासमुन्द जिले के पिथौरा जनपद पंचायत के अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत पाटनदादर के सरपंच मोहन बरिहा ने प्रशासन को ज्ञापन सौंपकर आत्महत्या करने के लिए अनुमति मांगी है। सरपंच ने कहा कि वह ग्राम पंचायत सचिव की कार्यशैली से परेशान हो चुका है। शिकायत के बाद भी उसके खिलाफ अधिकारी कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहे हैं। इसलिए अब मैंने आत्महत्या करने के लिए प्रशासन से अनुमति मांगी है। वहीं जिला पंचायत सीईओ रवि मित्तल ने कहा कि मामले की जांच की जाएगी। सचिव की विभागीय जांच होगी ,पीड़ित सरपंच एक बार मुझसे मिले जांच पड़ताल कर कार्यवाई करेंगे। शासन प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाते हुए बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत पाटनदादर में लंबे समय से पदस्थ सचिव सुखसागर जगत द्वारा सूचना दिए बगैर चंद पंचों को बुलाकर मासिक बैठक कर रहा है। वहीं गलत तरीके से अनेक फर्जी प्रस्ताव तैयार कर रकम निकाल रहा है। मोहन बरिहा ने बताया कि सचिव के सारे गलत कारनामे की लिखित शिकायत सीईओ जनपद पिथौरा व एसडीएम को किया जा चुका है लेकिन आज तक सचिव के खिलाफ किसी भी प्रकार की कार्रवाई सक्षम अधिकारी द्वारा नही की गई है। मैंने सचिव सुखसागर जगत को हटाने की मांग की है प्रशासन द्वारा मेरे मांग पर गंभीरता पूर्वक विचार नहीं करने पर मैं आत्मदाह कर लूंगा। जिसकी जवाबदारी शासन प्रशासन की होगी। ज्ञात हो कि मोहन बरिहा ने एसडीएम, मुख्य कार्य पालन अधिकारी जनपद पंचायत पिथौरा, थाना प्रभारी साकरा को भी ज्ञापन सौंपा है।

मामले की जानकारी उच्च अधिकारियों को दी गई
मामले में मुख्य कार्य पालन अधिकारी प्रदीप कुमार प्रधान ने बताया है कि मोहन बरिहा का पत्र हमें मिला है, आत्महत्या की बात करना गलत है कानूनन अपराध है। उनकी शिकायत की कॉपी को जिला पंचायत के सीईओ को भेजी गई है। सचिव को हटाने संबंधी पत्र पहले भी मिले है। उच्च अधिकारियों को मामले की जानकारी दे दी गई है।

