कार्रवाई:करियाटार पटपर में जुआ खेलते 10 गिरफ्तार

पुरगांव9 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि ग्राम करियाटार पटपर में कुछ व्यक्ति ताश से रुपए-पैसे का दाव लगाकर काट पत्ती जुआ खेल रहे हैं। बिलाईगढ़ पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर गवाहों को साथ में लेकर घेराबंदी कर 10 जुआरियों को पकड़ा। आरोपियों से 12660 रुपए जब्त कर जुआ एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर विवेचना में लिया गया है। गिरफ्तार जुआरियों में टेकराम डड़सेना पुरगांव, चिंताराम पटेल चांदन थाना राजादेवरी, अशोक पटेल लिमतरी, फिरतराम जायसवाल नवापारा, भास्कर वर्मा पुरगांव, छबिलाल जायसवाल पुरगांव, शिवेंद्र डड़सेना पुरगांव, जगनथिया यादव पुरगांव, चंद्रकुमार जायसवाल पुरगांव अौर छत्रपाल सिंह खुटे बिलाईगढ़ शामिल हैं।

