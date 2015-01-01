पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपदा में अवसर:गोबर से खाद बना 2.19 लाख रुपए की आमदनी

सहसपुर लोहारा5 घंटे पहले
  • ग्राम वीरेन्द्र नगर के गौठानों से जुड़ी समूह की महिलाएं गोबर से वर्मी कंपोस्ट खाद बनाने में जुटीं

गोधन न्याय योजना के तहत कबीरधाम जिले के गौठानों में नियमित रूप से गोबर की खरीदी हो रही है। कोरोनाकाल में जहां व्यवसाय ठप पड़े हैं, वहीं आपदा में अवसर की तलाश में गौठानों से जुड़ी महिला स्व सहायता समूह गोबर से वर्मी कंपोस्ट खाद उत्पादन में जुटी है। सहसपुर लोहारा ब्लॉक के ग्राम वीरेन्द्र नगर की 10 सदस्यीय महिला समूह ने जैविक खाद बेचकर दस माह में 2 लाख 19 हजार 800 रुपए की आमदनी प्राप्त की है। समूह की अध्यक्ष हेमलता कौशल, सचिव बिसन देवी कौशल ने बताया कि वीरेन्द्र नगर के गौठान से कुल 129 क्विंटल वर्मी कंपोस्ट खाद का उत्पादन किया गया है। इसे बेचकर 1.15 लाख रुपए की आमदनी हुई है। वहीं चार क्विंटल केचुआ बेचकर 1 लाख 4 हजार 800 रुपए की आय हुई है। जैविक खाद्य बनाने का कार्य वीरेन्द्र नगर में निरंतर जारी है। समूह की महिलाएं गृहणी हैं, जो कभी अपने दैनिक जरूरतों के लिए परेशान हुआ करती थी। गोबर खरीदी और खाद उत्पादन को बढ़ावा मिलने से आजीविका के नए रास्ते खुले हैं।

जिले में 2680 ग्रामीणों ने कराया अपना पंजीयन
जिला पंचायत के सीईओ विजय दयाराम के बताते हैं कि जिले के सभी 224 गौठानों में ग्रामीणों से गोबर की खरीदी की जा रही है। योजना के लिए 2680 ग्रामीणों ने पंजीयन कराया है। अब तक 99 लाख 48 हजार 224 टन गोबर खरीदी की जा चुकी है। इसके एवज में ग्रामीणों को 1 करोड़ 99 लाख 50 हजार रुपए का भुगतान उनके बैंक खाते में किया जा चुका है। शेष राशि जारी की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि गोबर से कई तरह की उपयोगी सामग्री बनाकर महिलाएं आत्मनिर्भर बन रही है।

कोरोनाकाल में आमदनी का बेहतर स्रोत: कलेक्टर
कलेक्टर रमेश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि गोधन न्याय योजना बहुत कारगर साबित हो रही है। वैश्विक महामारी कोरोनाकाल के दौरान ग्रामीणों के लिए आमदनी का बेहतर स्रोत बनकर उभरा है। इसके कारण ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था बनी हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि गौठान में गोबर खरीदी कर खाद व दीये तैयार किए जा रहे हैं। प्रत्यक्ष रूप से गोबर बेचकर ग्रामीण लाभ कमा रहे हैं और गोबर से जैविक खाद और अन्य उपयोगी वस्तुओं का निर्माण कर महिलाएं लाभ कमा रही हैं।

