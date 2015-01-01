पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाघ या तेंदुआ इसे लेकर अब भी संशय:तालपुर-बिरनपुर के बीच पुल के नीचे दिखा बाघ, वन अमला पहुंचा तो गायब

सहसपुर लोहारा2 घंटे पहले
ग्राम लासाटोला में कथित तौर पर बाघ के फुटप्रिंट मिलने और इसके बाद ग्राम हथलेवा, चारभाठा व सिंघनपुरी में बाघ के मूवमेंट की जानकारी सामने आने के बाद शुक्रवार को हिंसक पशु हथलेवा से लगभग 10 किलोमीटर पहले बिरनपुर-तालपुर के आसपास देखा गया। ग्रामीणों ने इसे देखा और इसकी सूचना वन विभाग के अफसरों को दी गई। इसकी जानकारी फैलते ही ग्राम बिरनपुर और तालपुर के आसपास ग्रामीणों की भीड़ जुटनी शुरू हो गई। रात 8 बजे तक छानबीन भी की गई, लेकिन कहीं भी हिंसक पशु नजर नहीं आया।
शुक्रवार को देर शाम हिंसक पशु के देखे जाने की पुष्टि ग्रामीण कर रहे हैं। दरअसल भोरमदेव अभयारण्य इलाके से लगभग 25 किलोमीटर दूर हिंसक पशु के देखे जाने की जानकारी सामने आने के बाद वन विभाग के अफसरों के हाथ-पांव फूले हुए हैं। इसके बाघ या तेंदुआ होने को लेकर भी वन विभाग के अफसरों ने कुछ नहीं कहा है। लासाटोला में मिले पगमार्क की जांच के लिए भी भेजा गया था, लेकिन इसकी रिपोर्ट नहीं आई है। वन विभाग की 3 टीम लगातार सर्चिंग भी कर रही है, लेकिन खेतों में राहर की फसल होने के कारण टीम को कोई भी मूवमेंट नजर नहीं आ रहा है।
सूचना मिलते ही जुटने लगी थी ग्रामीणों की भीड़: वन विभाग ने इससे पहले ही हथलेवा, चारभांठा, सिंघनपुरी, अचानकपुर व लासाटोला को अलर्ट मोड पर रखा था। अब हिंसक पशु इन गांवों से लगभग 10 किलोमीटर पहले लोहारा के ओड़िया की ओर बिरनपुर-तालपुर के आसपास देखा गया है। इसे ग्रामीणों ने शुक्रवार शाम बिरनपुर-तालपुर के बीच से बहने वाली छोटी सी नदी पर बने पुल के पास देखा गया था। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों की भीड़ वहां जुटने लगी। वन विभाग के अफसरों के साथ वन रक्षकों की टीम भी वहां पहुंची। ग्रामीणों की भीड़ को दूर हटाने के लिए पुलिस की भी मदद ली गई।
कवर्धा से नेट और लोहे का पिंजरा भी मंगाया था: सहसपुर लोहारा के उप वनमंडल अधिकारी एमएल सिदार ने बताया कि ग्रामीणों ने तालपुर के पास पुल के ह्यूम पाइप में हिंसक पशु को देखने की बात कही थी। इसके बाद आसपास पिंजरा व नेट लगा दिए गए थे। एहतियातन पुलिस जवानों की भीड़ हटाने के लिए मदद भी ली गई। यहां आसपास छानबीन भी की गई, लेकिन फिलहाल रात 8 बजे तक कुछ भी नजर नहीं आया है। पूरी टीम मौके पर डटी हुई है। इससे पहले टीम दिनभर आसपास के इलाकों में पूछताछ करती रही थी।

