पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:30 डिसमिल में लगाया जिमीकंद और कमाया धान से 6 गुना अधिक

सुहेला5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 40 क्विंटल जिमीकंद पैदा कर किसान ने कमाए 1 लाख 60 हजार, इसी जमीन पर 25 हजार का 10 बोरा धान ही होता

सालिग सिंह ठाकुर | भूमि बांझ नहीं होती बल्कि मार्गदर्शन व मदद मिले तो ऐसी भूमि भी सोना उगल सकती है। इस कहावत को समीपस्थ ग्राम लोहारी के कृषक सतीश कुमार वर्मा ने चरितार्थ कर दिखाया है। उन्होंने महज 30 डिसमिल जमीन में जिमीकंद की खेती कर धान से 6 गुना लाभ अर्जित किया है।
उन्होंने बताया कि 30 डिसमिल में ज्यादा से ज्यादा 10 बोरा धान होता जो अधिकतम 25 हजार रुपए में बिकता जबकि मैंने इतनी ही जमीन पर 1 लाख 60 हजार रुपए का जिमीकंद बेचा। फसल चक्र परिवर्तन को बढ़ावा देने वाली ये खबर किसानों को उत्साहित कर एक नई दिशा दे सकती है। सतीश ने बताया कि जिमीकंद की खेती में उसे 6 क्विंटल बीज सहित दवा, खाद, जोताई, निराई, गुड़ाई आदि को मिलाकर महज 30 हजार रुपए की लागत आई और 6 माह बाद 1 लाख 60 हजार रुपए का 40 क्विंटल जिमीकंद का उत्पादन लिया। उन्होंने बताया कि कंद को काटकर लगाया जाता है। पहली बार घर की बाड़ी में जिमीकंद की खेती की थी और उससे जो उत्पादन हुआ उसे दूसरी बार अपने 30 डिसमिल खेत में बोआई कर दी। इससे लगभग 40 क्विंटल का उत्पादन मिला।

कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. गजेंद्र ने दिया मार्गदर्शन
इंदिरा गांधी कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के वैज्ञानिक डॉ. गजेंद्र चंद्राकर के मार्गदर्शन में खेती करने वाले इस कृषक ने जिमीकंद की खेती की विधि बताते हुए कहा कि इसके लिए खेत की अच्छी तरह जोताई करने के बाद दो-दो फीट की दूरी पर मादा ( छोटी मेड़) बनाकर कटे हुए कंद को लगाने से 3-4 घंटे पहले गोबर और फंगीसाइड से उपचारित कर छाया में सुखा दिया जाता है। फिर मादा में दो-दो फीट की दूरी पर गड्ढे बनाकर उसमें गेहूं भूसा, गोबर खाद डालने के बाद कटे हुए बीज को डालकर मिट्टी से ढंक देते हैं। गेंहू के भूसे का उपयोग करने से दीमक का प्रभाव दिखा लेकिन फसल को नुकसान नहीं हुआ।

साढ़े 8 किलो तक के कंद निकले
उन्होंने बताया कि कृषि वैज्ञानिक की सलाह के अनुसार उसमें खाद के रूप में जीवामृत, रूट राइस, एनपीके का इस्तेमाल किया जिससे बहुत ही बढ़िया उत्पाद हुआ। कुछ कंद तो साढ़े 8 किलो तक के निकले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें