पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समझौते में पेंच:आज से सुहेला में नहीं हट पाएगा अतिक्रमण

सुहेला5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुहेला में 16 अक्टूबर को नायब तहसीलदार विरोध और भारी हस्तक्षेप के कारण अतिक्रमणकारियों को नहीं हटा पाई थीं

आंदोलनकारी पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों एवं प्रशासन के बीच हुए समझौते के बाद भी 30 अक्टूबर को सुहेला में अतिक्रमण नहीं हट पाएगा। बहाना तो इस दिन को ईद पर्व की छुट्टी का है परंतु पंचायत एवं प्रशासन के बीच हुए समझौते में अभी भी काफी विरोधाभास दिखाई दे रहा है। मजेदार बात यह है कि इसी बीच आधा दर्जन से अधिक और लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर लिया है। पंचायत द्वारा पहले तीन अतिक्रमणकर्ताओं को नोटिस दिया गया था जिसमें दो ने काम रोक दिया था परंतु पंच अनीता वर्मा ने इसका विरोध किया था। उनका कहना था कि उनके अकेले का अतिक्रमण नहीं बल्कि सबका टूटे। इससे 16 अक्टूबर को नायब तहसीलदार अतिक्रमण नहीं तोड़ पाई थीं। अतिक्रमण नहीं टूटने के विरोध में पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों ने कलेक्टर को 3 दिन का अल्टीमेटम देकर 20 अक्टूबर को आमरण अनशन शुरू कर दिया था। दूसरे दिन अनशन तुड़वाने आए सिमगा एसडीएम डीआर रात्रे के सामने कुल 13 लोगों का अवैध निर्माण तोड़ने पर समझौता हुआ था और एसडीएम ने पंचायत को अतिक्रमण तोड़ने में सक्षम बताते हुए शांति व्यवस्था हेतु सूचना देने पर स्वयं उपस्थित रहकर सहयोग करने आश्वस्त किया था। परंतु पंचायत और प्रशासन दोनों ने ही अभी तक अतिक्रमणकर्ताओं को नोटिस नहीं भेजा है।

30 को ईद, उसके बाद कार्रवाई : एसडीएम
सरपंच सविता संतोष वर्मा ने बताया कि उनके द्वारा बेदखली कार्रवाई हेतु तैयारी पूरी होने की जानकारी सिमगा एसडीएम को दे दी गई है। उन्होंने प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाया कि अधिकारियों द्वारा अतिक्रमण हटाने में विलंब किया जा रहा है। सिमगा एसडीएम डीआर रात्रे ने बताया कि 30 अक्टूबर को ईद का अवकाश है और शांति व्यवस्था बनानी होगी इसलिए कार्रवाई को टाला गया है परंतु एक-दो दिन के भीतर ही बेदखली की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें