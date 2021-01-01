पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चेतावनी:सड़क से न हटीं दुकानें तो लगेगा नो पार्किंग का बोर्ड: टीआई

सुहेला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनप्रतिनिधि, पत्रकारों को साथ लेकर नगर भ्रमण पर निकले सुहेला थाना प्रभारी, कहा-आज अंतिम मौका, कल से कार्रवाई

गुरुवार को थाने में बैठक के दौरान पुलिस को आश्वासन देने के बावजूद व्यापारियों ने शुक्रवार को सड़क से दुकानें पीछे नहीं हटाई तो थाना प्रभारी हरीश कुमार साहू स्वयं स्टाफ सहित तिगड्डा चौक पहुंचे तथा व्यापारियों को शनिवार तक दुकान पीछे हटाने की सख्त हिदायत दी। उन्होंने कहा-आज अंतिम मौका दिया जा रहाल है, कल से कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि तिगड्डा चौक पर यातायात को सुगम बनाने थाना प्रभारी एक अच्छी पहल कर रहे हैं जिसमें उन्होंने जनसहयोग की अपील की है। उन्होंने व्यापारियों को सख्त चेतावनी दी कि शनिवार तक दुकानें सड़क से पीछे न हटीं तो दुकान के अंदर नो पार्किंग का बोर्ड लगा देंगे। भास्कर में समाचार प्रकाशन के बाद सक्रिय हुए थाना प्रभारी ने सिमगा बलौदाबाजार और सुहेला भाटापारा तिराहे से सटाकर फल, सब्जी, अंडा, चिकन, शू-सेंटर, चाय और होटल चलाने वाले नेतेंद्र वर्मा, नेतराम यादव, सोनसाय लहरी, लखन लहरी, बैसाखीन बंजारे, हीरालाल साहू, मिथिलेश शर्मा सहित सभी दुकानदारों को सख्त चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि शनिवार को दुकानें नहीं हटीं तो न केवल दुकान के भीतर नो पार्किंग का बोर्ड लगा दिया जाएगा बल्कि दुकान संचालक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। सुहेला सरपंच प्रतिनिधि सविता संतोष वर्मा व पत्रकारों के साथ थाना प्रभारी ने शुक्रवार को नगर का भ्रमण किया। इस बीच सड़क की ओर अनावश्यक अतिक्रमण करने वाले दुकानदारों से तत्काल कब्जा हटवाया और कहा कि यदि सुहेला को दुर्घटनामुक्त क्षेत्र और सुंदर बनाना है तो सभी व्यवसायी स्वयं पहल करते हुए अपनी दुकानें पीछे हटा लें।

दुकान के सामने गाड़ी खड़ी की तो सख्त कार्रवाई
उन्होंने सरपंच प्रतिनिधि को व्यवसायियों के सामने निर्देश दिया कि शनिवार सुबह पुलिस के साथ उन सभी दुकानों में जाकर उन्हें पीछे हटवाएंं और यह भी हिदायत दें कि उनकी दुकान के सामने कोई भी वाहन खड़ा ना करे अन्यथा वाहन मालिक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने पर दुकानदार का ही व्यवसाय प्रभावित होगा। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि यदि शनिवार को कोई भी समस्या आती है तो उन्हें तुरंत सूचित करें, वे स्वयं मौके पर पहुंचेंगे। अभियान के दौरान एक बार फिर सभी व्यवसायियों ने पुलिस को आश्वासन दिया है कि शनिवार को वे सभी अपनी दुकानें पीछे हटा लेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser